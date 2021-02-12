Natural Resources Board taking comments ahead of Monday meeting on wolf hunt

Wisconsin’s natural resources policy board plans to meet Monday to discuss its next steps after a judge ordered the state to hold a wolf hunt this month.
The Natural Resources Board will not take public testimony during the online meeting, scheduled for 11 a.m. Written comments can be submitted online until 11 a.m. Sunday.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service removed gray wolves from the endangered species list on Jan. 4, returning management authority to the lower 48 states and tribes. State law requires the DNR to allow wolf trapping and hunting from November through February if wolves are not listed as endangered.
The board voted 4-3 last month against opening the season in February amid concerns that the department had not consulted tribal nations as required by treaties and did not have time to set quotas.
But a Jefferson County judge on Thursday ordered the agency to hold a hunt this month after the head of a Kansas-based hunting organization sued, claiming it had violated hunters’ constitutional rights.
The DNR estimates Wisconsin is home to at least 1,034 wolves in 256 packs, primarily across the northern third of the state and the Central Forest region, up from 815 in 2012.
Wisconsin last held a wolf hunt in 2014, but the law allows people to shoot wolves if there is an immediate threat to human safety or if wolves are attacking domestic animals on private land.
Dozens of people testified on both sides at the January meeting, and the board received more than 1,400 written comments on the proposed hunt.