Nearly 110,000 at long-term care facilities in Wisconsin vaccinated against COVID-19

Nearly 110,000 residents and staff of nursing homes and assisted living facilities in Wisconsin have been vaccinated against COVID-19, health officials said Friday in announcing that the federal program for such immunizations will end in the state next week.

CVS, Walgreens and some other pharmacies have inoculated 62,000 residents and 47,000 staff at 2,900 long-term care facilities, according to the state Department of Health Services. The program started in late December.

Such facilities, which are known to have accounted for about 2% of the state's COVID-19 cases, have accounted for about 44% of the state's COVID-19 deaths. The housing status of 42% of cases and 26% of deaths is unknown.

“This partnership with CVS and Walgreens, as well as other independent pharmacies, has been a critical part of our efforts to protect Wisconsin’s most vulnerable,” DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake said in a statement. “As the federal program comes to an end, we will continue to ensure new staff and residents can get vaccinated moving forward.”