Nearly 110,000 at long-term care facilities in Wisconsin vaccinated against COVID-19
Nearly 110,000 at long-term care facilities in Wisconsin vaccinated against COVID-19

  • Updated
Nursing home nurse gets COVID-19 vaccine (copy) (copy) (copy)

Carla Durst, a nurse at New Glarus Home, gets a COVID-19 shot Dec. 28, the first day staff and residents at some of Wisconsin's nursing homes were able to be immunized against the coronavirus.

 STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Nearly 110,000 residents and staff of nursing homes and assisted living facilities in Wisconsin have been vaccinated against COVID-19, health officials said Friday in announcing that the federal program for such immunizations will end in the state next week.

CVS, Walgreens and some other pharmacies have inoculated 62,000 residents and 47,000 staff at 2,900 long-term care facilities, according to the state Department of Health Services. The program started in late December.

Such facilities, which are known to have accounted for about 2% of the state's COVID-19 cases, have accounted for about 44% of the state's COVID-19 deaths. The housing status of 42% of cases and 26% of deaths is unknown.

COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin nursing homes drop 47% after vaccinations

“This partnership with CVS and Walgreens, as well as other independent pharmacies, has been a critical part of our efforts to protect Wisconsin’s most vulnerable,” DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake said in a statement. “As the federal program comes to an end, we will continue to ensure new staff and residents can get vaccinated moving forward.”

Pharmacies are also offering many of the shots to the general population, including Costco, CVS, Hometown Pharmacy, Hy-Vee, Kroger (including Roundy's, Metro Market and Pick-n-Save), Managed Health Care Associates, Meijer, Walgreens and Walmart.

As of Thursday, 38.5% of Wisconsin residents and 50.7% of those in Dane County have had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 25.8% statewide and 33.4% in the county are fully immunized. 

Wisconsin COVID-19 vaccination begins in high-risk setting: nursing homes

Among people 65 and older, 78.9% statewide and 91.4% in the county have had at least one dose, and 71.2% statewide and 85.7% in the county are fully immunized. Health officials say they want to vaccination at least 80% of the population statewide.

