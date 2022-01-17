Nearly $24 million in Navient settlement will help 5,100 Wisconsin student loan borrowers

Navient, once one of the country’s largest student loan servicing companies, reached a $1.85 billion deal with dozens of states, including Wisconsin, to settle claims that it steered students toward high-interest loans they were highly unlikely to repay.

The deal announced last week requires Navient to cancel the debt of some 66,000 private loan borrowers nationwide and pay $95 million in restitution to some federal loan borrowers, including more than 4,100 in Wisconsin.

Attorney General Josh Kaul was among a coalition of 39 attorneys general who claimed Navient since 2009 has engaged in widespread and unfair practices directing borrowers to a costly repayment option known as forbearance, which allows borrowers to pause or reduce their debt payments for a short time period while still accruing interest, instead of informing them about more affordable income-driven repayment plans or loan forgiveness programs. As a result, some borrowers fell deeper into debt as interest accrued on their principal balances.

“A student loan servicer cannot be permitted to engage in deceptive and predatory practices that add to the burdens that families face because of student loan debt,” Kaul said in a statement. “This resolution provides meaningful relief to many people who were impacted by Navient’s actions.”

Wisconsin will receive nearly $24 million for two different groups of borrowers: $1.1 million in restitution payments for more than 4,165 federal loan borrowers and $22.8 million for nearly 1,000 borrowers whose private loan debt will be canceled, according to Kaul's office.

Many who will see their loans forgiven attended for-profit schools, which often have low graduation rates and shoddy job-placement records. Navient knew, Kaul and others argue, that many of those borrowers would be unable to pay off their loans.

The deal requires Navient to change its practices. Some examples include explaining to borrowers the benefits of income-based repayment plans, offering to estimate what payments under those plans would look like before putting borrowers into forbearance and telling public service workers about the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program and other programs.

Navient did not admit any fault in the settlement and said it did not act illegally.

“The company’s decision to resolve these matters, which were based on unfounded claims, allows us to avoid the additional burden, expense, time and distraction to prevail in court,” said Mark Heleen, Navient’s chief legal officer.

The settlement still requires court approval.

If approved, Navient will notify borrowers receiving private loan cancellation by July.

Federal loan borrowers who qualify for a restitution payment — about $260 each — don't need to take any action beyond updating or creating their account at studentaid.gov to make sure their address is up to date. A postcard from the settlement administrator will be mailed in the spring.

More details are available at NavientAGsettlement.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0