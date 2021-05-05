Nearly half of Wisconsin prisoners have gotten at least 1 COVID-19 vaccine dose

Nearly half of the Wisconsin state prison population has gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the Wisconsin Department of Corrections reported Tuesday.

A total of 9,536 of the state’s roughly 19,400 prisoners have been either fully or partially vaccinated, according to DOC’s COVID-19 data dashboard, which is updated every Tuesday.

About 3,100 of those incarcerated individuals were vaccinated within the last week. As of last week Tuesday, only 6,437 inmates had gotten a dose.

Wisconsin prisoners have been eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine since March 1, but vaccinations were slow going throughout the month of March.

DOC did not start releasing data on how many inmates were getting vaccinated until April. The department first reported that just 1,382 prisoners had been vaccinated as of April 5.

Since then, DOC has vaccinated a few thousand inmates each week, except for from April 13 to April 20, when just 595 additional vaccinations were reported.