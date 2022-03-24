Necedah gas station employee rescues intoxicated driver who crashed into pump, authorities say

An employee at the BP gas station in Necedah rescued an intoxicated driver, who was allegedly four times over the legal limit, after she crashed her vehicle into a gas pump last week, authorities reported.

Juneau County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the station at 8:23 p.m. on March 15 after Elroy resident April Sink was driving above the legal alcohol limit when she lost control of her vehicle heading eastbound on Wisconsin Highway 21 and crashed into one of the four gas pumps at the BP, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies Brandon Carmody and Jay Helixon arrived at 8:31 p.m. and saw the vehicle and pump in flames, according to the report.

Ivan Ledvina stopped his shift-ending cleaning duties, called 911, and rescued the woman from the vehicle by breaking her rear driver’s side window with a hammer and pulling her out before the deputies arrived.

Witness Angela J. Rattunde, who previously observed Sink’s erratic driving on Highway 21, assisted Ledvina in rescuing Sink from the burning vehicle, the report said. Carmody then requested Sink be moved across the street for safety purposes, according to the report. Due to an ankle injury, Carmody issued Sink her citations but did not place her under arrest.

“I was mopping the floor when it all happened,” said Ledvina, who goes by the nickname “Mr. S’more” for the various events he makes the treats for.

“I was by the front door standing and heard tires squeal. Looked up, BOOM! Saw pumps 7 and 8 get blasted off of the island,” he said. “There was fire, so I immediately hit ‘All stop’ here on the pumps. Ran outside to the vehicle, busted the window with a hammer and pulled her out of the back seat.”

Necedah Fire Department addressed the fire and Camp Douglas Ambulance transported Sink to Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. This is Sink’s first operating while intoxicated offense, which resulted in an OWI citation along with various other citations.

The gas station owner, Mike Zolondek, said the Sheriff’s Office informed him that the driver’s blood alcohol level was 0.354, a level also cited in the Sheriff’s Office report.

Zolondek added that the driver missed the gas station driveway and drove into the ditch between the station and the highway before slamming into the gas pump. The car caught fire shortly after the collision.

“My employee, Ivan, was here working,” said Zolondek. “She was pretty darn lucky he was there. A couple fire departments came out and put the fire out. Ivan took a hammer, smashed the window and got her out when the car was still on fire.”

Sink claimed she had been rear-ended, according to the sheriff’s report. However, Carmody listed in the report that there was no sign of rear impact on the vehicle. The report also states that Sink was unable or unwilling to finish the field sobriety test in which Carmody witnessed four cues of intoxication.

Zolondek, who estimated that the driver struck the gas pump at speeds of 35 mph to 45 mph, said the BP was closed for three days following the incident, which sent the gas pump “flying about ten feet”. Cement around the impacted gas pump needed to be removed and underground piping needs replacement. The canopy over the gas pumps still has soot remaining from the flames.

“We’re looking at well over $100,000 worth of work here,” said Zolondek.