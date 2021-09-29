 Skip to main content
Necedah man dies after jumping from Mauston overpass into I-90 traffic, State Patrol says

A Necedah man died after jumping from an overpass into oncoming traffic on Interstate 90 near Mauston on Tuesday, authorities reported.

The Wisconsin State Patrol said in a report that the incident occurred just after noon Tuesday near mile marker 69 on I-90 near Mauston.

Arriving authorities determined a man jumped from the Highway 58 overpass into oncoming traffic. Wisconsin State Patrol said the crash involved a semi-truck.

The 32-year-old Necedah man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was not released pending notification of family.

