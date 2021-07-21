 Skip to main content
Necedah woman dies in ATV crash, authorities say
A 59-year-old Necedah woman died in an ATV crash on Wednesday, authorities reported.

According to a release from Sheriff Brent Oleson of the Juneau County Sheriff's Office, the Sheriff's Office received a report of an ATV crash at 9:49 p.m., July 20, at the intersection of St. Mary's Way and Trinity Way in Necedah.

"From initial investigation, the operator, the lone occupant, lost control of the ATV at the intersection," Oleson said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by the Juneau County Coroner. The name of the woman is being withheld pending notification of family. 

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

