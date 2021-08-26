New lawsuit aims to force Racine to release documents, emails related to donations used for 2020 election

After a news conference on Monument Square Thursday morning, Brandtjen said in an interview that, so long as the city isn’t releasing records regarding how the election was conducted, “I have to assume the worst … Democracy dies in the dark.”

The lawsuit states that more than 41,000 emails would need to be included in H.O.T. Government’s request to the city. That request was broad: Not only did it request “all communications containing CTCL” but also all emails mentioning a number of city and state officials (including the mayor, certain County Board members, and some state representatives) regardless of if the emails had anything to the election. Those emails still have not been released.

The city has maintained that the money from CTCL not only prevented excessive local spending but also protected people from COVID-19.

In a statement, Coolidge said: “In the midst of a pandemic, had we not had the funding made available through the CTCL grant(s), more of our residents would have likely contracted COVID-19, the pandemic would have created more barriers to the ballot box for eligible voters, and the city would not have had the funding to mail over 20,000 absentee ballots for the presidential election alone.