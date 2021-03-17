New Lisbon man charged with drug crimes after crashing into house

Upon arrival, Wegmueller observed the rear driver’s side of the vehicle against the residence. There was damage to the vehicle and house.

Wegmueller approached the driver’s side, and another deputy stood by the passenger side. Wegmueller recognized the driver, identified as Corey Severin, from past professional police contacts. Severin asked why they were there, and when told he backed into a house, Severin said he did not know he had backed into a house.

According to law enforcement first on scene, Severin was passed out in the driver’s seat with the vehicle running upon arrival and Severin was woken up by an officer. Severin said he thought he was in Elroy.

Severin’s eyes were bloodshot and glassy, and he was lethargic and slow to understand what was being said. A torch was observed near Severin’s foot, and Wegmueller knew Severin had previously used methamphetamine from prior contacts.