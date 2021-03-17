New Lisbon man charged with drug crimes after crashing into house

A New Lisbon man is facing drug charges after he allegedly crashed into a residence while high and in possession of fentanyl, meth, THC and pills.
Corey Severin II, 27, is charged with felonies possession of narcotic drugs and possession of methamphetamine, and misdemeanors possession of tetrahydrocannabinols, possession of drug paraphernalia, possessing an illegally obtained prescription and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. If convicted, he faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for each of the felony charges.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 9:28 p.m. Dec. 23, Deputy Justin Wegmueller was dispatched for a report of a crash on West Pearl Street in New Lisbon. Initial reports said the car had backed into a residence after being parked and running in the parking lot for several hours.
Upon arrival, Wegmueller observed the rear driver’s side of the vehicle against the residence. There was damage to the vehicle and house.
Wegmueller approached the driver’s side, and another deputy stood by the passenger side. Wegmueller recognized the driver, identified as Corey Severin, from past professional police contacts. Severin asked why they were there, and when told he backed into a house, Severin said he did not know he had backed into a house.
According to law enforcement first on scene, Severin was passed out in the driver’s seat with the vehicle running upon arrival and Severin was woken up by an officer. Severin said he thought he was in Elroy.
Severin’s eyes were bloodshot and glassy, and he was lethargic and slow to understand what was being said. A torch was observed near Severin’s foot, and Wegmueller knew Severin had previously used methamphetamine from prior contacts.
Asked where he was, Severin said he was in Mauston. Severin stated he was living in his car, and that he had not used anything but instead was just tired. Severin agreed to a standard field sobriety test.
Prior to performing the tests, Wegmueller patted Severin down. Severin informed Wegmueller he had a pocket knife, which was removed during the search. Wegmueller also found a vape with a cartridge inside, which Severin admitted contained THC. Asked if there was anything else illegal in the car, Severin said there was nothing else illegal in the car.
Severin admitted to using THC during the day, and said he had sobered up while sleeping. Asked again where he was, Severin said he was in New Lisbon.
Wegmueller told Severin he was going to be placed under arrest for operating while impaired, and Severin asked Wegmueller “not to do this to him.” After explaining first offense operating while impaired is not a criminal offense, Severin stated he did not want to leave his car as it was his car and house. When Wegmueller explained Severin had backed into a house, Severin stated he “had forgotten about that.”
Severin was transported to jail, where he provided a blood sample.
During a search of the vehicle officers found multiple small plastic bags with a white crystalline substance in the containers later testing positive as methamphetamine, a clear plastic container with a white powdery substance in it later testing positive as fentanyl, several vape cartridges and containers labeled as containing THC, a green leafy substance that later tested positive for THC, multiple containers of pull either not labeled or packaged incorrectly and later identified as Diazepam, Amphetamine and Dextroamphetamine, and Gabapentin, a digital scale and several other paraphernalia items.
Severin is scheduled for a plea hearing April 27 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.