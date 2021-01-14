New Lisbon man charged with solicitation of prostitution, intimidation

A New Lisbon man is facing numerous criminal charges after allegedly trying to pay a woman for sex and exposing his genitals to her, then returning to accuse her of stealing $5,000 and placing her in a head lock.
Richard Harris, 35, of New Lisbon is charged with felonies solicitation of prostitutes and intimidation of a victim, and misdemeanors lewd and lascivious behavior, disorderly conduct, two counts of criminal trespass and two counts of bail jumping. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison or a fine of up to $25,000, or both, for the intimidation of a victim charge and up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the solicitation charge.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 9:10 a.m. Oct. 28, Deputy Robb Pfaff and Deputy Debbie Leque were dispatched to a residence on Highway 12 in town of Fountain for a sexual assault investigation. According to the reporting party, at about 12:30 a.m. Richard “Corky” Harris started banging on her door.
The victim opened the door and Harris entered without her permission and sat down on a chair. Harris then offered the victim $100 for sex, which she refused. Harris initially refused to leave when asked.
Instead of leaving, Harris unzipped his pants and exposed his genitals to the victim, and began trying to touch the victim while she pushed his hands away. After about 10 minutes Harris took his money and left.
The victim stated that at about 7 a.m. Harris returned to the victim’s residence and began banging on the window and door. The victim opened the door and Harris again came inside uninvited. Harris then accused the victim of stealing $5,000 from him, and threatened her with physical harm if she did not give it back.
During the altercation, Harris placed his arm and hand around the victim’s neck and searched her person looking for the money.
According to the victim, she attempted to call 911 but Harris took away her phone. Harris then told the victim to unlock her car or he would break the windows and take the battery so she could not leave. He then threatened to “drag her by her hair” to his girlfriend’s house so the girlfriend could beat the victim.
Harris eventually left the cabin, but returned a few minutes later. Upon returning Harris gave the victim back her phone along with a $20 bill and apologized, saying he located the missing money at his girlfriend’s residence.
Pfaff and Leque attempted to locate Harris. They spoke with Harris’ girlfriend, who stated Harris did not return to the residence, that she was aware of, the previous night. A short time later Harris’ girlfriend approached the deputies with a male who said he had dropped Harris off at a New Lisbon gas station. Patrol in the area were unable to locate Harris.
At about 12:35 p.m. Oct. 29, Harris was spotted outside a New Lisbon bar. New Lisbon Police Chief Kyle Walker and another officer arrested Harris and transported him to the Juneau County Jail.
Once Harris was booked he was read and waived his Miranda Rights. According to Harris he went to the victim’s residence and passed out on a chair, then woke up the following morning and left. Harris claimed the victim’s boyfriend invited him to the residence, but left at some time during the night. Harris further claimed the victim had accused the owner of the residence of trying to sleep with her.
According to Harris, after leaving the residence in the morning he realized he had left without his jacket containing $5,000. He returned to the victim’s residence, where she allowed him to search for the money. Harris stated he found the money under her mattress, at which time he apologized to her, have her $30, and left.
At about 3 p.m., Pfaff made contact with the owner of the residence, who stated the victim never made any allegations against him. The owner said Harris did not have a lease but stayed with his girlfriend, and he was trying to remove him from the property permanently. The owner stated that he believes Harris is a “sexual predator” who tries to sleep with any single woman who moves into one of the residences.
Harris is scheduled for an initial appearance Jan. 20 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.