New Lisbon man charged with stealing thousands of pills from pharmacy

A New Lisbon man who allegedly broke into a pharmacy and stole thousands of pills is charged with multiple felonies, including burglary and drug charges.

Anthony Arcuri, 34, of New Lisbon is charged with felony burglary of a building or dwelling, four counts of felony possession of narcotic drugs, misdemeanor criminal damage to property, misdemeanor theft, and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. If convicted he faces up to 12 years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $25,000, or both, on the burglary charge and up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, on each of the felony drug charges.

According to the criminal complaint:

At about 11:20 p.m. on Oct. 19, officer Jason Einwich of the New Lisbon Police Department was dispatched to a pharmacy on South Adams Street in New Lisbon for multiple motion alarms and a witness 911 call of glass breaking and a dark clothed subject entering the pharmacy. The reporting party stated they were watching the subject leave the pharmacy pushing a large object down the sidewalk.

As Einwich arrived on scene he observed a male wearing a mask and dark clothing pushing a wheeled container partially covered by a blanket. Einwich activated his squad emergency lights and ordered the subject to stop and show his hands.

The subject was slow to comply but did cooperate before trying to turn around and pull away. The subject continued to verbally resist as Einwich waited for backup to arrive.

Asked what his name was the male stated Anthony Arcuri. Einwich knew Arcuri from prior professional contacts. Arcuri was transported to the Juneau County Jail.

The cart Arcuri was pushing was determined to be from behind the pharmacy counter. The cart was still locked and officers believed it contained various prescription schedule II narcotic medications.

As the cart was not entered or damaged New Lisbon Police Chief Kyle Walker requested the manager of the pharmacy to perform an inventory of the medication so the items could be returned for daily operations.

Inside the cart Arcuri was in possession of 679 pills of Adderall in various strengths, 1,002 tablets and capsules of amphetamine salts in various strengths, 214 capsules of amphetamine/dextroamphetamine of various strengths, 1,574 capsules of methylphenidate in various strengths, 508 capsules of dexmethylphenidate of various strengths, 42 patches of fentanyl in various strengths, 1,233 tablets of hydrocodone of various strengths, 572 tablets of hydrocodone/acetamin of various strengths, 171 capsules of hydromorphone of various strengths, 93 tablets of methadone, 609 tablets of morphine of various strengths, 1,110 tablets of oxycodone of various strengths, and 875 tablets of lisdexamfetamine of various strengths.

In total the contents of the cart held 19 different variants of schedule II narcotics and a combined pill count of 8,972.

Arcuri is scheduled for a plea hearing March 22 at the Juneau County Justice Center.

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.