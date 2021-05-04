New Lisbon prisoner charged with battery for allegedly attacking, seriously injuring cellmate

On Sept. 10, 2020 Wilke spoke to the victim at the correctional facility. The victim stated he believed he was unconscious for about 40 minutes after being assaulted. The victim said Smith began cleaning up the cell when he gathered his things and placed them on the bed to help clean.

Smith looked at the victim and asked if he was mad, at which point the victim said he was not mad and did not want to start anything. Smith then brought up an incident from months prior where the victim fought someone in the courtyard. Smith stated if the victim was mad he would “beat his ass right now.”

The victim and Smith went down to speak to one of Smith’s friends in another cell about the courtyard incident, then returned to the cell. The victim turned on the television and sat down, at which point Smith came in and appeared to grab something from his locker.

Smith then “blindsided” the victim and struck him in the face. The victim was pinned and unable to get up or defend himself, and he blacked out after a few punches. When the victim regained consciousness he was bleeding on the floor, and then the next thing he remembered he was in the hospital.