New Madison center focusing on "collective wellbeing"

Social equity, environmental sustainability and personal development are often considered separately, but a new Madison institute aims to help people, workplaces, nonprofits, cities and schools pursue the goals together.

The Institute for Collective Wellbeing, started last year by two Madison residents with backgrounds in education and social work, will hold an online kick-off event Thursday and Friday called a Collective Wellbeing Summit.

Sponsored in part by the Fitchburg-based biotech company Promega Corp. and Madison-based American Family Insurance, the online event will feature speakers from Promega’s wellness programs, the Madison-based Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness and Madison’s deputy mayor, Linda Vakunta.

Speakers from Bhutan and Mexico will also participate, along with organizers of a wellbeing project started by the city of Santa Monica, California.

“If we center wellbeing in our organizations, communities and society at large, it really shifts how we see the purpose of our work,” said Stephan Gilchrist, a co-founder of the institute and former director of the Social Innovation and Sustainability Leadership Graduate Program at Edgewood College.