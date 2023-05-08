With opioid overdose deaths at record levels in Wisconsin and Dane County, a new clinic opening in Madison this month will be the fifth in the city licensed to provide methadone, one of three medications approved to treat opioid use disorder.

Community Medical Services, or CMS, an Arizona-based company that operates three of Wisconsin’s 25 methadone clinics, or opioid treatment programs, is opening a clinic at 4802 East Broadway, north of the Beltline and east of Highway 51, or Stoughton Road. A ribbon cutting is taking place Monday, with the clinic expected to open for patients May 24.

Like other methadone clinics in Madison and elsewhere, the new CMS clinic will also offer other forms of medication-assisted treatment for addiction, which include buprenorphine, or Suboxone, and naltrexone, or Vivitrol. It will also provide counseling and peer support services.

"There was a lot of need and a lot of requests for us to come out there," said Andrea Mankee, senior operations manager of new markets for CMS.

The clinic will be open 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week, Mankee said. The city's other clinics close by 1 to 2 p.m. on weekdays and by 9 to 10 a.m. on weekends.

"Our focus is on getting people healthy and getting them employment and their family back," she said. "We wanted to make it a lot more convenient ... We want to be available when the clients are ready for help."

Wisconsin had 1,427 opioid overdose deaths in 2021, 16.3% more than the previous record in 2020 and more than double the toll from just six and seven years earlier, with fentanyl fueling much of the increase, officials say.

In Dane County, 139 people died from opioid overdoses in 2021, 13% higher than the previous record the year before, according to the state Department of Health Services.

Two methadone clinics opened in Madison in 2018, doubling the city’s total.

Addiction Services and Pharmacotherapy, on East Olin Avenue near John Nolen Drive, was started by family medicine doctors who have worked at Madison hospitals. Psychological Addiction Services is on East Washington Avenue near Aberg Avenue. It is in the same building as the former Madison Health Services, a methadone clinic that closed several years ago.

The other methadone clinics in the city are owned by Acadia Healthcare. Its Madison East Comprehensive Treatment Center is on World Dairy Drive on the Southeast Side, a mile from the new CMS clinic. Acadia’s Madison West Comprehensive Treatment Center is on East Badger Road on the South Side.

Acadia, based in Franklin, Tennessee, plans to open a 120-bed psychiatric hospital on Madison’s Far East Side by December 2024. The facility, in the High Crossing development east of Interstate 39-90-94 and south of Highway 151, will treat adults with substance use disorder, among other conditions, officials have said.

Other clinics and providers prescribe buprenorphine or naltrexone, including Monarch Health Addiction Recovery Clinics, which opened in 2020 in Downtown Madison, at the corner of East Washington Avenue and South Blair Street.

CMS has more than 60 methadone clinics and prison programs in 10 states, including clinics in Fond du Lac, South Milwaukee and West Allis. It plans to open a clinic in Pewaukee.

Statewide, 12,970 patients were treated at the state’s methadone clinics in 2021, including 1,486 in Dane County.

Methadone and buprenorphine are synthetic opioids that can reduce cravings and prevent withdrawal for people addicted to opioids. Naltrexone, an injection taken every four weeks, blocks the effects of opioids in the body.

The medications, when combined with counseling and behavioral therapies, can improve survival, increase retention in treatment, decrease illicit opioid use and criminal activity, and increase the ability to gain employment, according to the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.