New SSM Health clinic to open on Madison's South Side next month

Chemotherapy rooms with a view of Lake Wingra, large spaces for orthopedics and physical therapy, and a vacant floor for future expansion are features of a $75 million SSM Health clinic expected to open next month on Madison's South Side.

The five-floor, 180,000-square-foot facility at 1211 Fish Hatchery Road, just south of Park Street, should open to patients Feb. 21, SSM Health officials said. It will replace a slightly smaller, three-story clinic built just to the south in 1961, which will be demolished this spring.

SSM Health is planning other phases of a 30-year plan for its property in the area, which may include partnering with a planned Truman Olson housing redevelopment, called "Fourteen02 Park," on long-vacant, city-owned land at 1402 S. Park St.

The new clinic, known as the SSM Health South Madison Campus, will offer primary care services such as pediatrics and family medicine; support services such as physical therapy, pharmacy and laboratory services; and specialty health services including orthopedics and cancer care.

The fifth floor includes 39 chemotherapy infusion bays, most offering a view of Lake Wingra. Currently, the existing nearby clinic has 10 chemo rooms and 22 are at a location near Middleton.

“It’s a huge, huge improvement,” Dr. Mark Thompson, SSM Health Wisconsin Medical Groups president, said of the new clinic. “It’s a great opportunity to continue to care for patients.”

Mental health services, which are provided at the clinic that will be demolished, won’t be offered at the new site. Behavioral health providers will be at SSM Health clinics on Madison’s East and West sides and in Sun Prairie, spokesperson Lisa Adams said. Thompson said many mental health visits are now done through telehealth.

What services might eventually go into the new clinic's vacant fourth floor hasn't been determined, Thompson said.

Construction began in July 2020 after 16 aging, vacant houses on the site were demolished. Materials from the homes, including hardwood flooring, doors, hardware and windows, were salvaged for use elsewhere, Adams said.

SSM Health said it partnered with Findorff and the Urban League of Greater Madison to hire a diverse workforce for the project. At the height of construction, 21% of workers were female, veterans, people or color or people with disabilities, SSM Health said.

