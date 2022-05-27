New state data underscores vaccine booster's effectiveness in preventing severe COVID-19 illness, death

Unvaccinated Wisconsin residents were twice as likely to be hospitalized and seven times more likely to die as a result of a COVID-19 infection last month than those who received a vaccine series and booster, according to new data provided by the state Department of Health Services.

DHS officials said Thursday the new data underscores the vaccine’s effectiveness in limiting severe COVID-19 symptoms as cases in the state once again tick upward leading into Memorial Day weekend.

Dr. Ryan Westergaard, a chief medical officer with DHS, said the steady increase in positive cases has been noticeable despite not reaching the high levels of cases witnessed in the state back in January.

“We’re optimistic — as the weather stays nice, as people get vaccinated and recover and have some immune protection — that this wave won’t be as severe as ones that we’ve seen in the past,” Westergaard said in a media briefing with reporters Thursday. “But at the same time we want people to be cautious because … a lesson we have learned repeatedly in the two-plus years of the pandemic is that holiday weekends like Memorial Day, where people are gathering, it poses a risk for transmission.”

In addition to wearing masks, primarily when gathering indoors, monitoring symptoms and taking other precautions, Westergaard said vaccines and boosters still remain the best way to prevent transmission of the virus that’s killed nearly 13,000 Wisconsinites.

New statewide data for the month of April shows that, for those who have received their full vaccine series and a booster, 6.3 out of every 100,000 people were hospitalized with COVID-19. To compare, 13.3 out of every 100,000 unvaccinated individuals were hospitalized last month.

In addition, 2.8 out of every 100,000 unvaccinated individuals died as a result of the virus, compared with just 0.4 out of every 100,000 fully vaccinated individuals.

“As we see rising cases due to the spread of increasingly infectious variants, it is important that we continue to use all the tools we have available to prevent our hospitals from becoming overwhelmed — that includes getting vaccinated if you have not already done so and staying up to date by getting any recommended additional or booster doses,” DHS Secretary Karen Timberlake said in a statement.

While the April data also show a higher rate of confirmed and probable cases among fully vaccinated individuals in the 16-64 age groups, Westergaard said multiple factors could be at play, including who is exposed to the virus and who gets tested when they have symptoms.

“I wouldn’t derive any lessons from these data that make me recommend vaccinations and booster doses any less,” he said.

Statewide numbers

The state reported 2,032 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and a seven-day average of 1,823 cases, according to DHS.

Health officials said earlier this month that seven Wisconsin counties had high COVID-19 community levels, meaning residents should again wear masks in public indoor settings regardless of whether they are vaccinated. The counties with high rates included Barron and Rusk in the northwestern part of the state; La Crosse County and neighboring Monroe and Vernon counties; and Kenosha and Racine counties in southeastern Wisconsin.

The state had 352 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Thursday, up from 202 about a month ago but down from a peak of 2,278 on Jan. 12, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.