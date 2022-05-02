New transfer paths between technical colleges, UW campuses open up options for students

A significant expansion of transfer degree options between technical colleges and the University of Wisconsin System marks a major shift in the state’s higher education landscape and may lead more residents to pursue college degrees.

The UW Board of Regents last month approved associate degree programs at eight of Wisconsin’s 16 technical colleges, a move UW has historically resisted and just last year said threatened the existence of some of its branch campuses.

The Regents’ approval signals much closer collaboration between the two systems that some have seen as competing against each other for a shrinking pool of students to enroll.

It also brings Wisconsin more in line with many other states by creating a seamless system of transferability between the two systems, Technical College System President Morna Foy said. That’s important in a rapidly shifting economy where more and more of the workforce goes back to school at some point to reskill or supplement their education.

Associate degree programs are the most common stepping stone for students to go on to a four-year university and earn a bachelor’s degree. The mechanics of degree transfer play an important role in where students enroll, how much debt they accumulate and how well Wisconsin can address its workforce needs.

Because only a handful of technical colleges had UW’s blessing to offer the programs until recently, many students transferred to a non-UW institution where their credits were accepted. Technical college system data showed more than half of its students who transferred in 2019-20 enrolled in a Wisconsin private college or an out-of-state school, especially ones near the Minnesota and Illinois borders.

“That’s not what we’d like to see happen,” Foy said. “We want to keep more of our talent right here. This is another tool and another way for us to do that.”

Beyond retaining current students, the new programs may also help attract new ones. Technical colleges largely don’t see themselves in competition with UW campuses to fill seats. The average age of a tech student is 27, and most attend part-time. Some of them struggle to commit to a four-year degree but having a two-year option on a campus that fits their needs “might be the difference-maker,” Foy said.

Another way in which doors will be opened: Students taking general education courses at a technical college that doesn’t offer an associate degree program have to pay out of pocket because they aren’t eligible for financial aid and veteran’s benefits, Foy said. Now that financial barrier will be removed.

A handful of technical colleges, including Madison Area Technical College, have already offered associate degree programs for many years due to state law or approval received from the Regents years ago. In reviewing those programs, along with the transferability of dozens of individual courses, the UW System saw an opportunity to increase access even more, said Carleen Vande Zande, who works in the UW System’s office of academic programs.

“It was a historic insight and we really moved the needle on our thinking that we can put this together,” she said. “We can make this happen for every technical college student. We can increase access through liberal arts transfer.”

The Regents are slated to consider the last batch of transfer degree programs this summer, Vande Zande said. If approved, that would mean all state technical colleges offer associate degree programs.

A Republican-authored bill introduced last year may have also helped push the UW System in this direction.

The bill, which received a hearing in an Assembly committee but not in the Senate, would have eliminated a longstanding requirement that technical colleges receive approval from the Regents before starting associate degree programs on their campuses.

UW officials warned last spring that the bill would allow technical colleges to operate in isolation and add duplicative courses at the expense of UW branch campuses, some of which are located near technical colleges and most of which primarily offer two-year associate degrees.

That’s not the case with the Regents’ recent approvals, System spokesperson Ethan Schuh said. The current setup encourages collaboration while also holding the two systems accountable to each other.

Vande Zande suggested the new transfer options may actually boost enrollment at branch campuses because of a System-wide restructuring in 2018 that gave the branches the ability to offer bachelor’s degrees.

How are the new pathways playing out? It’s too early to say for most of the campuses. But Gateway Technical College, which received approval last fall to offer associate’s degree programs with UW-Parkside, may offer some clues.

Gateway President Bryan Albrecht said many students on his Kenosha, Racine and Elkhorn campuses showed a strong interest in liberal arts programs. But UW System for many years “didn’t have a whole lot of interest” in granting Gateway authority, he said. The lack of a local option led some students to enroll at an Illinois community college instead.

“That has all changed,” Albrecht said. “I was really pleased when (UW-Parkside) Chancellor (Deborah) Ford got behind the initiative.”

The transfer program will launch next school year, Albrecht said. More than 80 students have enrolled so far.

