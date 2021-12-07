New Wisconsin GOP lieutenant governor candidate has history of bipartisan work

RACINE — Will Martin came to Wisconsin almost by chance.

He grew up in Alcoa, Tennessee, about 40 miles west of Dolly Parton’s hometown. As a teenager, he spent a year in Israel as an exchange student before enrolling at Beloit College to study economics. He had never been to Wisconsin before. In the 36 years since, the 54-year-old has rarely left the state he now calls home.

In a career that include service in the administrations of Wisconsin’s last two elected Republican governors, Tommy Thompson and Scott Walker, Martin was tasked with implementing Thompson’s popular, but controversial, “welfare to work” policies that capped welfare benefits and required many recipients to be working in order to receive non-food-related government aid; under Walker, Martin worked both in the state’s Wisconsin Housing & Economic Development Authority and the Department of Workforce Development.

"Experience matters," said Martin, who has lived in Racine since 2019.

That experience, he said, informs why he is looking to become the state’s next lieutenant governor. He announced his candidacy Monday for the job that would make him second only to the governor in Wisconsin's executive branch.

A Thompson Republican

Looking to Thompson as a mentor, Martin disparages the partisan politics of the present day. While having only worked for Republican governors, he has also worked closely with the administration of Racine Mayor Cory Mason, a Democrat, in recent years.

He was hired as the city’s chief innovation officer in January 2019.

Through that role, Martin was instrumental in getting Racine’s Smart City designation as Mason has sought to restore Racine to an innovation center, as it was in the early 20th morning.

Martin said in an interview Tuesday morning that he worked with the University of Wisconsin-Madison College of Engineering to place its experimental autonomous vehicle in Racine for long-term testing; that vehicle, The Badger, was shown off to the public for the first time in October outside Gateway Technical College.

Martin called Thompson “an inspirational leader” for his bipartisanship. Thompson, in addition to being president of the University of Wisconsin System, is now a senior fellow at the Bipartisan Policy Center and, despite his Republican affiliation, has earned the praise of Democrats while facing vitriol from some of his fellow conservatives for willingness to go along with federal vaccine mandates and refusal to comply with certain legislative Republicans' demands to submit colleges' COVID-19 safety policies to lawmakers for approval since becoming the interim president of the UW System in summer 2020.

“He’s beloved because he worked for the people,” Martin said of Thompson, who was elected governor of Wisconsin four times. “He brought Democrats and Republicans together. So many people want that in Wisconsin.”

Martin said he wants to “bring people together … rather than to be attacking each other. Attacking each other won’t create one job … nobody (Republican or Democrat) has a corner on all good ideas.”

Martin declined to say who his preferred gubernatorial candidate is, of if he even has a favorite, but that “I believe there will be a new governor” after the 2022 election.

The Cook Political Report rates Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' chance of winning a second term next year as a "toss up."

The current front-running Republican candidates aiming to run against Evers are former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and small-business owner Jonathan Wichmann.

Another contender could be Kevin Nicholson, a Marine Corps veteran who has already spent more than $1.5 million before officially announcing candidacy for either the governor's or Senate race; he has the backing of billionaire Republicans Liz and Richard “Dick” Uihlein, founders of Kenosha County-based ULINE. Former President Donald Trump has encouraged former Wisconsin Republican Congressman Sean Duffy to run; Duffy is now a Fox News contributor.

Democratic lieutenant governor candidates include state Reps. David Bowen of Milwaukee and Sara Rodriguez of Brookfield.

Current Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes is a frontrunner among Democrats looking to unseat U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson. When Johnson first ran in 2010, he promised to not seek a third term, but has yet to commit to not running again.

Barnes is the first-ever black person to be Wisconsin’s lieutenant governor. Martin thus could be the second.

No work, no welfare; making smarter investments

Martin spoke proudly of his work expanding welfare-to-work programs internationally, saying that he worked with the governments of the United Kingdom, Netherlands and Israel to bring about workforce reforms based on welfare-to-work.

In 2017, while working for WHEDA, Martin said he traveled 45,000 miles to more than 100 different communities. In those travels, Martin was working to tap into federal dollars for the state through the federal Opportunity Zone program; an opportunity zone is a federally designated "economically distressed community where new investments, under certain conditions, may be eligible for preferential tax treatment." Tangentially, he worked with businesses that looked to capitalize on the Foxconn project.

He said the No. 1 problem Wisconsin is facing, based on what he witnessed while working for WHEDA, is housing.

“We have the 12th-oldest housing stock in the nation, and it’s because we’re not building enough,” he said Tuesday. “Housing is part of our economic development.”

Martin wants to use money controlled by the State of Wisconsin Investment Board (which oversees the funds that pay state employees' pensions) to expand Wisconsin’s housing stock; new, dense suburban developments would allow workers to live closer to their employers and give rural areas more volatility. He pointed out how the SWIB recently invested more than $200 million in Florida for a pair of residential and mixed-sue developments. Martin wonders why those kinds of investments cannot be made within Wisconsin, and have those investments matched by private developers to renew Wisconsin’s housing landscape.

“Will is a very quick study, and his ability to figure out the goal he needs to achieve and then navigate all of the bureaucracy you need to have a really effective program at the other end, is part of what makes him so talented,” Mason said of Martin in a an interview with Milwaukee Business Journal last year. “I’ve seen him navigate that in private-sector settings and public-sector settings and really pull the best of both of those sectors together.”

At the state level, Martin also said “there is too much duplication” of work between the various public departments, something he would hope to reduce if elected.

Martin ceased working for the City of Racine at the end of last year after starting his own business: Wisconsin Diversified Investments, LLC. Its office is at 500 College Ave. in Racine. Wisconsin Diversified Investments is a private equity fund that invests in the opportunity zones Martin worked to set up as a public employee under Walker.

