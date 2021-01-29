Next snowstorm set to hit southern Wisconsin Saturday into Sunday. See how much will fall and when

Next 12 Hours
Another snowstorm will hit southern Wisconsin Saturday into Sunday, and like the snowstorm earlier this week, the harshest hit is predicted in the southern and southeastern tiers of counties, which are under a winter storm watch, according to forecasters.
National Weather Service lead forecaster Andy Boxell said snow is expected to overspread southern Wisconsin from southwest to northeast late Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening, and linger into Sunday, especially closer to Lake Michigan, where lake enhanced snow is likely. The snow will be heaviest Saturday evening and night, before ending from west to east on Sunday.
This snow will be relatively heavy and dense, but gusty winds still will produce areas of blowing and drifting snow, Boxell said.
A winter storm watch is in effect from 4 p.m. Saturday to noon Sunday for Grant, Lafayette, Green and Rock counties and for 6 p.m. Saturday to 6 p.m. Sunday for Washington, Ozaukee, Waukesha, Milwaukee, Walworth, Racine and Kenosha counties.
The Weather Service forecasts snow totals of 3 to 6 inches for Madison, 3 to 7 inches for Janesville, 3 to 5 inches for La Crosse, 1 to 2 inches for Eau Claire, and inch or less for Wausau and Green Bay, and 5 to 8 inches for Milwaukee down to Kenosha.
The corridor from Des Moines, Iowa, to Chicago picked up 6 to 12 inches of snow with locally higher amounts from the storm Monday and Tuesday, and it appears that area could be hardest hit by this storm, AccuWeather said.
AccuWeather said the storm could evolve into a major, long-lasting nor'easter near the Atlantic coast where some areas may be pounded by accumulating snow and gusty winds that can produce blizzard conditions for multiple hours.
Before heading into the central U.S., the system hammered California with torrential rain, flooding, mudslides, powerful winds and feet of mountain snow much of this week.
In Madison on Friday, look for mostly cloudy skies, a high near 25 and southeast winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour, the Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 21, Saturday’s forecast features a 20% chance for snow after 3 p.m., mostly cloudy skies, a high near 32 and southeast winds at 15 to 20 mph, gusting as high as 30 mph.
Snow could be heavy at times overnight Saturday into Sunday and fall mainly before noon on Sunday, with possible accumulation of 3 to 5 inches overnight and less than an inch Sunday.
The overnight low should be around 27, with east winds at 15 to 20 mph, gusting as high as 30 mph, and the high Sunday near 31, with northeast winds at 10 to 15 mph.
The Weather Service forecasts quiet weather to follow until there’s a 20% chance for rain and snow Wednesday, a 30% chance for snow Wednesday night, and a 50% chance for rain and snow Thursday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Monday and Tuesday, partly sunny Wednesday, and mostly cloudy Thursday, with highs near 29, 30, 35 and 37, and lows Sunday night through Wednesday night around 18, 13, 19 and 28.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts snow developing late on Saturday, heavier snow overnight, and ending late on Sunday, with 2 to 5 inches falling to the north of the Madison area, 3 to 6 inches in the Madison area, and 5 to 8 inches to the south of the Madison area.
Tsaparis said quiet weather will follow, until there’s a possible rain and snow mix Thursday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Friday through Thursday should be near 25, 30, 26, 28, 30, 33 and 36, and overnight lows around 20, 26, 18, 13, 18 and 27.
Thursday’s high in Madison was 20 at 2:38 p.m., 7 degrees below the normal high and 32 degrees below the record high of 52 for Jan. 28, set in 1914.
Thursday’s low in Madison was 7 below at 7 a.m., 18 degrees below the normal low and 16 degrees above the record low of 23 below for Jan. 28, set in 1915.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Thursday, leaving Madison’s January and 2021 total at 0.85 inches, 0.26 inches below normal. The meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) stayed at 1.98 inches, 0.87 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Jan. 28 is 0.54 inches, set in 2006.
With no snow on Thursday, Madison’s January and 2021 snow total stayed at 12.6 inches, 1 inch above normal. For meteorological winter, Madison has received 26.1 inches, 1 inch above normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 28.4 inches, 0.8 inches below normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Jan. 28 is 7.3 inches, set in 1918.
Madison’s official snow depth is 10 inches.
