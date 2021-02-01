Next storm system may hit southern Wisconsin on Thursday, coldest air of season to follow

Southern Wisconsin’s break between storm systems could be just a few days, as it was last week between storms early in the week and over the weekend, according to forecasters.

The National Weather Service said the next chance for precipitation across will arrive Thursday, but it’s still uncertain exactly where it will track, and whether some rain will mix in, or it will stay mostly snow.

While the system that dumped more than a foot of snow in southeastern Wisconsin and the Chicago area over the weekend turns into a major nor’easter, meteorologists already are monitoring the next system.

"Another storm will move into the West Coast and Southwest through the middle of the week before emerging in the Plains late in the week," AccuWeather Meteorologist Brett Rossio said. "There's certainly plenty of details still to iron out this far in advance, but there is likely to be a swath of accumulating, disruptive snow spreading through the Plains into parts of the Great Lakes late week or into the weekend.”