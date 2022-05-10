No arrests yet in attack on anti-abortion group's Madison office

Police said Monday that no one has been arrested yet in connection with a weekend fire and vandalism at the office of a prominent Wisconsin anti-abortion lobbying group.

Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said during a Downtown press conference that officials are “combing the area” and “searching for digital evidence” in the attack at Wisconsin Family Action overnight Saturday. That process will take time, he said.

Barnes said he was not aware of any further such threats in the city. He was joined by officials from the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, which are helping in the investigation. FBI assistant special agent Robert Paine said there are “no further leads of any things that have occurred of this nature in Wisconsin.”

A fire was set inside the Wisconsin Family Action office after a Molotov cocktail thrown into the building failed to ignite, Barnes said. The message “If abortions aren’t safe then you aren’t either” was spray-painted on the exterior.

The attack in Madison came after two Catholic churches in Colorado, including one known for its annual anti-abortion display, were vandalized last week. The leak last week of a draft opinion suggesting that the U.S. Supreme Court was on course to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide sparked protests across the country, including several demonstrations in Madison.

Flames were seen coming from the office at 2801 International Lane shortly after 6 a.m. by someone headed to the Dane County Regional Airport Sunday, Barnes said.

A ground-level window had been breached and there was smoke coming from the building, but the fire was put out by the fire department in about five minutes, he said. Fire officials found a Molotov cocktail in the building and tests are being conducted to determine what accelerant was used to start the fire, he said.

“Multiple pieces of evidence,” including a second Molotov cocktail, were collected from the scene, Barnes said, and turned over to federal law enforcement officials.

When asked whether the second cocktail caused the fire, he said “that will be part of the investigative process” and declined to comment further.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 608-255-2345 or contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Those providing tips can remain anonymous. Barnes asked specifically for people near the site of the fire to contact police if they have surveillance video cameras that might have collected footage of the attack.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who is up for reelection in November, decried the attack earlier Monday when asked about it at a groundbreaking event in a Madison suburb.

“It was a horrible, horrible incident,” Evers said, adding that whoever is responsible “should be arrested and put on trial. This is unacceptable.”

“Violence does not solve the issues we’re facing as a country,” he added.

State officials and candidates from both sides of the aisle and Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway have also condemned the attack.

The president of Wisconsin Family Action, Julaine Appling, said Sunday that she believed the vandalism was a direct response to the leak of the court’s draft opinion. She said “this attack fails to frighten us, and instead steels the resolve of law-abiding, common-sense, everyday folks to stand up and push back.”

Wisconsin Family Action has been a prominent force in the state for years, advocating for laws to limit access to abortions, fighting to overturn Roe v. Wade and working on numerous other hot-button social issues.

Clinics that perform abortions have sometimes been targeted by vandals, too, including as recently as January when a Planned Parenthood clinic in Tennessee was hit by arson. In 2012, an anti-abortion activist threw a firebomb into Planned Parenthood’s Appleton location. The location closed a few years later after a mass shooting took place at a Planned Parenthood clinic in Colorado.

Arriving at the Wisconsin Family Action office on Sunday, Appling and group event coordinator Diane Westphall found shattered glass from a broken window covering a corner office riddled with burned books. The smell of smoke persisted for hours after the fire, which damaged the corner office carpet and the wall beneath the window.

The outside of the building also was sprayed with graffiti depicting an anarchy symbol and a coded anti-police slogan.

“What you’re going to see here is a direct threat against us,” Appling said. “Imagine if somebody had been in the office when this happened. They would have been hurt.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0