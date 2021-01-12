No sign of new variant of COVID-19 in Wisconsin yet

Wisconsin has not seen evidence that a worrisome new variant of the pandemic coronavirus is in the state, but it may be here and scientists are looking for it and other strains that might spread more rapidly.

“New variants will continue to emerge and circulate,” Thomas Friedrich, a UW-Madison professor of pathobiological sciences, during a recent state Department of Health Services webinar. “We should expect these or other ones to appear in Wisconsin and spread here.”

Minnesota on Saturday reported its first cases of the variant first detected last year in the United Kingdom, in five residents of the Twin Cities metro area. The strain appears to spread more easily than the initial virus that causes COVID-19 but isn’t thought to be more deadly. It has also been found in some other states.