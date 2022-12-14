Nominations for annual Go Big Read book selection open through Jan. 6

KIMBERLY WETHAL
UW-Madison is seeking nominations for the next selection for the Badgers' campus community book club.
Wisconsin Alumni Association Executive Director Sarah Schutt explains UW-Madison's connection with flamingos during its annual "Fill the Hill" fundraiser.
Go Big Read, an initiative of the Chancellor's Office, selects a book annually that explores issues of contemporary society. UW-Madison features the book selection during Go Big Read events for the 2023-24 academic year and hands copies of the title out to first-year students at convocation.
UW-Madison will accept
nominations on the Go Big Read website through Jan. 6. Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin will make the final selection, her first at UW-Madison.
Suggestions are open to both fiction and nonfiction books. Those that explore topics of free speech, political polarization and creating community in a culture that values both speech and inclusion will be highly considered, the Chancellor's Office said.
While not a requirement, books that have a Wisconsin connection are encouraged. Some previous Go Big Read selections, "Evicted" by Matthew Desmond and "The Death and Life of the Great Lakes" by Dan Egan, featured Wisconsin ties as the books explored
the housing crisis for poor families in Milwaukee and the catastrophe facing the Great Lakes through the reporting of a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter.
This year's Go Big Read book, Clint Smith's "How the Word Is Passed," examines the legacy of slavery and how its impacts hide in the everyday. The UW-Madison Public History Project, which is a sponsor, hopes the book will
encourage students to consider racial discrimination present at UW-Madison, in tandem with the Sifting and Reckoning exhibit at the Chazen Art Museum.
For more information, visit the Go Big Read website at
gobigread.wisc.edu.
Pink flamingos, Statue of Liberty, boombox parade: The legacy of Madison prankster Leon Varjian
Leon Varjian
Leon Varjian in 1980
Leon Varjian flamingos prank
Bascom Hill, the first day of classes on a sunny September day in 1979, there sat student Joan O'Donnell eating lunch with 1,008 of her blushing, plastic friends. The flamingos, which were delivered unassembled, courtesy of a Wisconsin Student Association prank. The lawn ornaments quickly disappeared, but the legend lived on: In 2009, the City Council made the plastic pink flamingo the city's official bird.
Leon Varjian
Leon Varjian, 1978
Leon Varjian
Leon Varjian leads a boom-box parade down State Street on June 2, 1980. Varjian, then a UW-Madison student, helped orchestrate some of the biggest stunts on campus in the late 1970s and early 1980s. Varjian was vice president and Jim Mallon was president of the Wisconsin Student Association.
Leon Varjian Statue of Liberty prank
Scholarly life never sank to mundane levels with Leon Varjian and Jim Mallon's Pail & Shovel (political) Party running the show at the Wisconsin Student Association, UW-Madison's student government. That was never so evident than in February 1979, when the top of a faux Statue of Liberty emerged through the ice of Lake Mendota, conveniently within walking distance of Memorial Union.
VARJIAN BOOMBOX 9
Leon Varjian leads a boom-box parade down State Street on June 2, 1980. Varjian, then a UW-Madison student, helped orchestrate some of the biggest stunts on campus in the late 1970s and early 1980s.
Leon Varjian
Leon Varjian, 1978
Leon Varjian
Leon Varjian, 1979
Leon Varjian
Leon Varjian, 1979. While Iranian students and their supporters held a rally on the UW Library Mall, Leon Varjian, Vice President of the Wisconsin Student Association checks on the condition of the WSA's hope to free the hostages. Vern the Mouse, a gray and white lab mouse, is waiting to fly to Tehran to gnaw his way into the Embassy to free the Americans held inside. The WSA is taking donations to cover the $1568 cost for the round trip coach airfare from Chicago to Iran. The plan was unveiled on the Library Mall, several dozen yards from where the protest was taking place.
Leon Varjian
Leon Varjian, 1979. Leon Varjian, left, stands next to the winner of the Dalai Look-a-like Contest, Chris H., a '75 grad of the UW, as he accepts the cheers of the throngs on Langdon Street.
Leon Varjian
Leon Varjian with Jim Mallon, 1978
Leon Varjian
Leon Varjian, 1989
Leon Varjian
Leon Varjian, 1984
Leon Varjian
Leon Varjian, 1979
Leon Varjian
Leon Varjian with Jim Mallon, 1979
Leon Varjian
Math Teacher Leon Varjian at Midland Park High School in New Jersey Monday, February 5, 2007.
Leon Varjian
Varjian in 2015
Ben Strand
