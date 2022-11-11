North Dakota town rescues comedian after his tour bus gets stuck in a blizzard

Comedian Bert Kreischer didn't find much humor in a North Dakota blizzard, but he did discover what it means to be "North Dakota nice."
Kreischer, who was scheduled to perform in Bismarck Thursday, posted a plea to social media Thursday morning after his tour bus got stuck in the snow.
“Hey Bismarck, if you’ve got a snow plow, I know you’re probably using it right now, we could use some help,” Kreischer said. “Or just come on over and bring some Schnapps, it’s pretty (expletive) cold out here.”
Volunteers including George Pehl started showing up near the Dan’s Supermarket on Turnpike to help the comedian. Pehl, who works for Guthmiller and Son Dirt Works, said he was in the area plowing out the state Capitol parking lots when he got a call about the stuck tour bus.
Kreischer posted his appreciation on Instagram as help arrived. “This is what the (expletive) Bismarck country is about," Kreischer said as at least a dozen fans gathered around.
George Pehl, with Guthmiller and Son Dirt Works, background on the left, talks to the driver of the the tour bus for comedian Bert Kreischer after pulling out the large bus from a snow drift with a front end loader in northwest Bismarck during Thursday's blizzard. The comedian put out a request on social media for local fans to help dig out the bus. Pehl said he was in the area plowing out the state Capitol parking lots when he got a call to help. Due to the blizzard, Kreischer's Thursday appearance at the Bismarck Event Center for his Berty Boy Relapse tour was postponed until March 22, 2023.