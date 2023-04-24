It was a party-like atmosphere, only this rager didn't begin until many went to bed.

But for those who broke curfew the reward certainly paid off late Sunday and early Monday as the aurora borealis created a rare show in the southern Wisconsin sky.

Some gathered at the Olin Park boat landing for views over the Madison skyline while some headed into more rural areas where the skies are darker and the lights, more pronounced.

Depending on the vantage point, the lights, at times, were barely visible with the naked eye. But when viewed through the lens of a camera or smart phone, the northern lights, as they are commonly referred to, came to life.

Perhaps the largest gathering of spectators was along the shore of Lake Mendota where throngs of students and others pointed their cameras to the night sky. The Memorial Union and UW Limnology building, both with piers, were hopping at 11:30 p.m.

Others chose Observatory Hill, where some sat on blankets as clouds made way for the colorful show while in more rural areas Ice Age Trail parking lots, Devil's Lake State Park and Indian Lake County Park all had late night and early Monday visitors, according to social media posts.

