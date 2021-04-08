Wisconsin reports most daily COVID-19 cases in nearly two months

"With new variants spreading in Wisconsin, we are updating our variant data page to include more detail about where these variants are being detected,” Van Dijk said in a statement. “Because these new variants of concern spread more easily than the original strain of (COVID-19), it is important to get vaccinated when you are able. Vaccines, along with our other public health practices, give the virus less of an opportunity to spread and mutate.”

Overall, the state has reported 148 cases of the B117 variant first found in England, 15 cases of the B1351 variant first identified in South Africa, four cases of the P1 variant first found in Brazil travelers in Japan and 216 cases of the B1427 and B1429 variants first identified in California.

The state health department has not routinely provided cases by county, and the new data doesn't provide numbers by region. It shows the percentage of all tests sequenced found to be variants by region.