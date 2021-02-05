Northwest Indiana city investigates noose, sexually explicit drawings found in fire station office, mayor says

HAMMOND, Indiana — A noose and sexually explicit drawings were found in the office of a Hammond, Indiana, fire station, prompting a police investigation and one firefighter being placed on leave in what the mayor is calling a "racial incident."

Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. confirmed Friday that city information technology personnel were installing fiber optic cable at Hammond's No. 2 fire station in the Robertsdale neighborhood on Jan. 28 and needed to access an office in the building to complete the work.

The office was locked, the mayor said, and fire department personnel had to assist the IT workers with access by "jimmying" the lock open with a pocket knife, the mayor said.

When personnel entered the office, the drawings and noose were discovered, McDermott confirmed.

McDermott expressed disgust at the "racial implications" of what was found in the office, confirming one firefighter is on paid leave, pending the results of a full investigation.