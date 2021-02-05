 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Northwest Indiana city investigates noose, sexually explicit drawings found in fire station office, mayor says
0 comments
editor's pick

Northwest Indiana city investigates noose, sexually explicit drawings found in fire station office, mayor says

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Firefighter stock

Firefighter gear and a fire hose.

 Doug Ross, The Times

HAMMOND, Indiana — A noose and sexually explicit drawings were found in the office of a Hammond, Indiana, fire station, prompting a police investigation and one firefighter being placed on leave in what the mayor is calling a "racial incident."

Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. confirmed Friday that city information technology personnel were installing fiber optic cable at Hammond's No. 2 fire station in the Robertsdale neighborhood on Jan. 28 and needed to access an office in the building to complete the work.

The office was locked, the mayor said, and fire department personnel had to assist the IT workers with access by "jimmying" the lock open with a pocket knife, the mayor said.

When personnel entered the office, the drawings and noose were discovered, McDermott confirmed.

McDermott expressed disgust at the "racial implications" of what was found in the office, confirming one firefighter is on paid leave, pending the results of a full investigation.

“When information was brought to my attention that a racial incident occurred at one of our fire houses, I immediately informed Police Chief Andy Short and Assistant Chief Jeff Long to conduct an investigation," McDermott said. "Hammond Police internal affairs has been ordered to complete a full investigation and to report back to me.

"I have also immediately suspended one firefighter pending the outcome of the investigation. I have an absolute zero tolerance policy for racial discrimination and intimidation of any kind."

McDermott said that after the investigation, further suspensions or terminations also may become necessary.

"I believe that our fire department overwhelmingly cares about our city, its residents, and like me does not tolerate or condone this type of behavior," McDermott added.

Who are they? WI children reported missing as of January 29

These are recent reports of missing children made to local law enforcement. If you think you have seen a missing child, contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).

Missing: Neil Engberg (WI)

Missing: Neil Engberg (WI)

  • Updated
  • 0

Neil Engberg, Age Now: 17, Missing: 12/20/2020. Missing From MADISON, WI. ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Dane County Sheriff's Offi…

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Legislature Rescinds Governor's Face Mask Order

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News