Northwest Indiana nurse raped car-crash victim who pleaded for pain meds, cops allege; suspect at large

The woman asked Jackson what he meant, and he stood up, pulled down the window blinds, unzipped his pants and used his tongue to repeatedly push out his cheek, court records state.

The woman told police Jackson said he was the only nurse on duty who could administer pain medication. She was in such pain and felt "broken in pieces" that she she submitted to the nurse's demands, court documents allege.

She alleged Jackson said, "This is what you're going to do, or you're not getting no pain medicine."

The woman told police Jackson forced her to perform oral sex on him and raped her, then gave her pain medication, court records state.

Hospital staff told Gary police Jackson is a traveling nurse employed by a company called One Staff Medical, records state.

During an interview with police Feb. 1, Jackson told investigators the woman had been demanding medication. He said he removed a catheter as she requested but denied any sexual interaction with her, court records state.

Methodist Hospitals did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

