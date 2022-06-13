Nothing to honk at: Fake coyotes ward off geese in Madison parks (copy)

Craig Williams delicately approached the coyote that peered out from Brittingham Park onto Lake Monona on a bright morning last week.

With measured steps, he drew nearer and began to look closer at the animal. Upon further examination, he discovered it was a decoy made of plastic and faux fur, tethered discretely to a nearby bench.

“He was intently staring out there,” Williams said. “I wasn’t sure if it was real or fake.”

The replica that Williams encountered is one of four decoys the Madison Parks Division employs across the city to scare geese from congregating, said Paul Quinlan, the division’s conservation resource supervisor. Along with the decoy at Brittingham, three other coyotes overlooked various bodies of water at Vilas, Esther Beach and Wingra parks as of Friday. And soon, the division will add two new fake coyotes to the pack, Quinlan said.

The coyotes represent just one part of the city’s Canada goose management program, which aims to keep flocks of geese and their waste out of the city’s parks. The idea is to force the waterfowl to “spread out across the city” instead of gathering in groups of 50 or more in a single park, Quinlan said. The efforts also include strobe lights and “hazing” — when park staff and volunteers attempt to scare away the geese by making noise and running at them.

When all other methods fail, the city captures live geese to be euthanized, as it did last summer. While effective, the solution isn’t popular with everyone. In 2011, a group of activists held a funeral on Capitol Square for a flock of geese that were euthanized that summer.

As part of a waterfowl management plan for Vilas Park that year, the division suggested decoys as one strategy for keeping geese from congregating. But they fell out of use until three years ago, when Quinlan, searching for methods to scare off geese, re-encountered the idea online. Soon after, he purchased new coyote replicas for roughly $70 off Amazon.

The division began recirculating the coyotes for the summer about three weeks ago, Quinlan said. The tactic works relatively well, even in the city’s smaller parks with less room for geese to scatter, Quinlan said.

Hazing forces the geese to go away, he explained. The coyotes keep them away.

“They eye it, they check it out and try to decide if it’s real or not, and then they keep swimming to the next park or opportunity,” he said.

But the perceived threat fades if the replicas stay in one spot. To keep the geese on their webbed toes, the division moves the decoys a few feet every few days.

“If you don’t move it often enough, you’ll see a goose next to it,” Quinlan conceded.

One key sign that the decoys work: Dogs react to them and start barking, Quinlan said. But while dogs walked by unbothered on Thursday, humans struggled with the replicas. Bikers and runners passed by, doing double-takes. Wa Yang, of Madison, walked carefully toward the decoy while his three young children waited with trepidation at a distance. From afar, they had thought the replica was real.

In Vilas Park, another replica lurked in the tall grass facing the lagoon. Again, the geese kept their distance, congregating across the water.

Weeks before, Marty Fields, 66, saw the coyote replica on the beach at Vilas Park. After looking at it for five minutes, he concluded that it was fake. His small white dog, though, could tell the difference immediately.

“She knew it wasn’t real, but I didn’t know,” he said.

Still, the replicas are not a catch-all solution: They offer just “one more tool” for goose management, he said. If parkgoers want to help the Parks Division with clearing flocks of geese, they can try to haze them: “Holler at them, whistle, clap their hands,” Quinlan said.

At the least, Quinlan urged parkgoers to leave the fake predators alone.

“Please,” he said, “don’t steal them.”

