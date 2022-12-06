Now charged Walworth sheriff’s deputy was accused of sexual assault in 2008 when he was Delavan officer

This March, Gerardo Baca who had been a Walworth County Sheriff’s deputy and Delavan police officer, was charged with sexual assault of multiple women going back to 2012, including co-workers and interns.

A Madison police report obtained through an open records request shows a sexual assault complaint was filed back in 2008 and before that there was concern about previous incidents, although no charges were filed at the time and the case was closed.

In the 2008 Madison report, friends reported Baca, who was then a Delavan Police officer, bragged he "messed around" with the girl. Baca denied the sexual assault and initially denied saying he "messed around" but then said, “Honestly, I don’t remember, but I guess, you gotta understand like our sense of humor with like the group of guys I hang out with, like we have a crude sense of humor, you know, and I don’t remember saying that, but if I did, I mean, no, I didn’t, I wasn’t messing around with this girl at all.”

When asked if he has previously joked around about being with a girl, he said, “You know, if you like are hanging out with a chick or whatever and, I don’t know, that’s just how we joke around, along the lines of like, you know, like, 'Oh, yeah, I was messing around with her, we did this and we did that,' but I mean that’s how we all joke around.”

Those comments were reportedly made to Madison Police back in 2008 — over a decade before he was charged and before he became a sheriff's deputy.

That same Madison police report, which was reportedly in Baca's sheriff's office file, indicates there may have been past sexual assaults before the 2008 incident. It remains unclear if those allegations were investigated.

Questions have recently arisen about how Baca was ever hired by the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office in the first place after that report was filed.

Was Baca red-flagged?

Craig Konopski, who ran for sheriff but lost the election and has since resigned from the Sheriff's Office, told the Lake Geneva Regional News in October that he had been the background investigator before Baca was hired in 2017 and that he had red-flagged Baca and recommended he shouldn’t be hired based on conversations he had with members of the Delavan Police Department and because of an earlier sexual assault police report filed in Madison against Baca.

He said he told Dave Gerber about his concerns along with others on the command staff, but that Baca was hired anyway. Gerber, who Konopski ran against, is set to become the next sheriff next year after winning the November election.

Gerber said Konopski was not telling the truth about red-flagging Baca and the sheriff’s office hired an investigator to look into Konopski’s claim that Baca was hired despite his recommending against it.

The report from Madison police confirms that a police report was filed against Baca dating back to 2008, which is what Konopski said.

Gerber, who is the current undersheriff, deferred comments for this story to Walworth County Sheriff Kurt Picknell.

Picknell said in an email Monday, Dec. 5, the independent investigator who looked into Konopski's claims found no evidence that Konopski ever recommended against hiring Baca.

Picknell said, "While Mr. Konopski neutrally identified the City of Madison report in Mr. Baca's background summary, the summary stated Mr. Baca was qualified for the position and noted Mr. Baca's then-Chief of Police believed Mr. Baca to be an excellent employee."

Sheriff Kurt Picknell Walworth County Sheriff Kurt Picknell has announced his retirement. He is set to retire at the end of the year.

It went on to say, "Around the same time, Mr. Konopski completed another background summary of a candidate and explicitly stated they should not be hired, demonstrating he both understood how to raise concerns over a candidate and that he was willing to raise such concerns when he felt it was appropriate. Mr. Konopski did not raise similar concerns for Mr. Baca in late-2016."

Picknell added that Konopski had been placed on a performance improvement plan in April because of his ongoing decline in performance as a detective and on Oct. 25, Konopski was placed on administrative restrictions.

Konopski resigns

Konopski resigned from the Sheriff's Office effective Friday, Dec. 2.

Konopski said Monday, Dec. 5 in a phone call with the Lake Geneva Regional News, “I resigned under duress and political pressure. The sheriff was looking to terminate me for a policy violation …. Kurt Picknell is looking for a scapegoat.”

He said after 20 years with the Sheriff's Office, he was never put on a performance improvement plan until he decided to run for sheriff against Gerber. "It seems coincidental, it was during the election," Konopski said.

Konopski said despite the findings of an independent investigator he stands by his statement that command staff were aware of his concerns about Baca.

While Konopski said he did not talk to Sheriff Picknell directly about Baca, he talked to Gerber, Captain Robert Hall and then-Undersheriff Kevin Williams.

“His command staff was well aware of my feelings,” Konopski said. He said in the written report he did not write that Baca shouldn’t be hired because his job was to be an investigator and put the findings together. “I didn’t put in my personal feelings,” Konopski said.

But Konopski said he verbally recommended against hiring Baca. “I don’t remember my exact words .. I think I said, ‘If it were me, I would pass,’ something along those lines.”

He also said the full 2008 Madison report was included in Baca’s file.

2008 Madison accusation

The 65-page Madison Police report detailed an alleged sexual assault that occurred in March 2008. The police report was in response to an open records request for any Madison police reports involving Baca up to 2009, which was the time period when Konopski said he recalled the incident had occurred.

While Baca’s name is redacted from the Madison police report because charges were never filed, the report involving the unnamed suspect was in direct response to the Baca open records request.

According to the Madison police report, in 2008 when Baca at the time was a part-time Town of and City of Delavan police officer, Baca attended a party in Madison along with a group of friends. At that party, after a group came back from going out, Baca was reportedly located in the room of a girl who was highly intoxicated and still asleep in her bed.

In the morning, the girl reportedly woke up not remembering anything that had happened.

According to the report, Baca reportedly told a friend he had “messed around” with the girl.

After a police report was filed, Madison police confronted Baca. He told police the girl was awake at the time and all that happened was that the two of them “hugged” twice.

The Madison report indicates that a sexual assault exam was done on the girl involved in the 2008 case as well as her boyfriend and Baca. Madison Police confirmed the evidence was sent to the crime lab for testing, but the records the Lake Geneva Regional News obtained did not indicate whether or not the kit was tested.

Additional accusations

According to the 2008 Madison police report, this wasn’t the first time that allegations arose against Baca. There had reportedly been an earlier incident in Delavan about a year before the Madison incident, where Baca and a friend reportedly took a female who was highly intoxicated back to a home where the friend was house-sitting. She reportedly walked into the house and laid in a chair in the basement and fell asleep.

Baca reportedly told friends he had “messed around” with that girl and reportedly took her underwear. That incident however was not reported at the time because the girl was reportedly so drunk she couldn’t remember what happened.

On another occasion, in October 2007, Baca was reportedly found in the room of another girl who had “passed out.” But again there is no indication a police report was filed. The Madison report indicates friends hadn’t taken him seriously when he said he “messed around” with girls because he “likes to say stuff to impress people.”

Charges filed

It was not until this year that any sexual assault charges were ever filed against Baca.

According to the criminal complaint filed March 2 in Walworth County Circuit Court, the oldest accusations Baca has been charged with go back to 2012 when Baca reportedly assaulted two interns he worked with when he was at the Delavan Police Department. That was four years after the alleged Madison incident.

In one of the cases, Baca reportedly lost his dog and a police intern helped find it and then when she went back to his house, Baca reportedly pushed her into his bedroom and had sexual intercourse with her.

In another instance, another intern said she woke up with her pants down and didn’t remember what happened. During the investigation, investigators found videos of a sexual encounter with the woman. There was also another incident involving the woman in 2019 that investigators discovered video of. In that video the woman is visibly intoxicated and can be heard saying, “I don’t know what is going on.”

In another video, Baca is seen carrying a woman into a bedroom while she was visibly barely conscious. In that incident, the woman said she remembered meeting Baca out at a bar, but she didn’t remember how she got to his house.

During the course of the investigation, police also learned that a sister of one of the victims was also reportedly sexually assaulted by Baca.

The most recent incidents that resulted in charges were in 2020 and 2021. One woman who reportedly worked with Baca said she and a group of co-workers, including Baca, went out for drinks at a bar in Elkhorn after their shift. She said she went back to Baca’s house because she drank too much and Baca said she could sober up there. But at his house he got on top of her when she laid down to go to sleep and reportedly had sexual intercourse with her.

Another woman had a similar story saying she went over to his house after a long day at work. She was reportedly exhausted and Baca told her to lay down on his bed and he would leave her alone. But instead he went into the room, started touching her and had sexual intercourse with her without her consent, according to the criminal complaint.

A hearing for Baca, who has remained behind bars, was held on Wednesday, Nov. 29. Another status conference is scheduled for Jan. 30, with a jury trial tentatively planned to start July 10.

Past employment

Before being hired by the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, Baca worked for the City of Delavan. He was hired by the fire department in October 2004 then became a part-time reserve officer with the Delavan Police Department in August 2006. From there he was hired full-time with the Delavan Police Department in December 2012 until he left in January 2017 to join the sheriff’s office.

The Madison police report indicates that former Delavan Police Chief Tim O’Neil was made aware of the Madison allegations.

Following the release of the 2008 Madison Police report, The Lake Geneva Regional News emailed several questions to current Delavan Police Chief Jim Hansen, who endorsed Gerber for sheriff.

The questions included:

Was Gerardo Baca ever disciplined for the 2008 Madison incident or put on administrative leave?

Were the Delavan allegations in the 2008 Madison police report ever investigated?

Was anyone in the Delavan Police Department aware of the 2012 incidents involving Delavan police interns prior to the criminal complaint coming out this year?

In an email Monday, Dec. 5, Hansen responded saying, “We appreciate the questions you have asked. However, we believe ex-officer Baca does have the right to privacy to the past personnel records. We are meeting with our labor attorney tomorrow to determine what we can release and when we are able to release that information. After that meeting I will provide you with the information that we can release.”

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office is the agency involved in the Baca investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Waukesha County Sheriff’s Detective Aaron Hoppe at 262-896-8143 or Detective Jack Kopatich at 262-896-8140.

