Now-deleted Facebook post from Racine teachers' union regarding segregation sparks blowback

RACINE — Following a congratulatory Facebook post by the Racine Unified School District to middle school girls’ basketball teams from Gifford and Jerstad-Agerholm for their respective successful seasons, Racine Educators United — the teachers’ union in the district — shared the post.

But the union’s comment on the post generated pushback and was considered by some to be in bad taste.

“This is what a racially segregated school district looks like in the year 2021,” read the union’s post.

While the post has since taken down, it collected several comments expressing displeasure at the union’s choice in captioning the post in such a way.

“How inappropriate of you to caption this post in such a way. Both of these schools and students are a part of Racine Unified and performed well. That’s a pretty broad brush you are painting the kids with,” an account with the name Beth Zuberbuehler commented.

RUSD Spokesperson Stacy Tapp also expressed disappointment: “The Jerstad-Agerholm and Gifford girls basketball teams worked very hard this fall and deserve to be celebrated for their achievements,” Tapp said in an email. “It’s disappointing that anyone would take our post and re-share in any way other than to congratulate these student-athletes.”

School Demographics Gifford Elementary (1,615 students) American Indian or Alaskan Native 0.2%

Asian 1.1%

Black or African American 6.1%

Hispanic/Latino 14.6%

White 72.9%

Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander 0.0%

Two or More Races 5.1% Jerstad-Agerholm School (1,045 students) American Indian or Alaskan Native 0.4%

Asian 0.3%

Black or African American 31.4%

Hispanic/Latino 27.0%

White 32.7%

Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander 0.2%

Two or More Races 8.0% Source: Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction 2018-19 data

Gifford and Jerstad-Agerholm differ in demographic makeup and performance. While Gifford achieved a score of 66.6 and “meets expectations” on its 2018-19 school year Wisconsin Department of Instruction report card, Jerstad received a 43.3 and “failed to meet expectations.”

Gifford’s student makeup is predominantly white with 72.9% of its students identifying as white; 6.1% of its students identify as black and 14.6% as Hispanic/Latino.

At Jerstad-Agerholm, 32.7% of students are identified as white, 31.4% of students identify as black/African American, and 27% as Hispanic/Latino.

Gifford is located in predominantly white Caledonia, while Jerstad is in the more diverse City of Racine.

Cruz attributed the difference in demographics in the two schools to the “history of redlining in this community,” and said the union would not shy away from conversations surrounding “difficult conversations.”

Redlining here

Redlining refers to federal housing practice borne out of the Depression and New Deal Era in which African Americans and other people of color were not able to get loans from lenders due to the Home Owners’ Loan Corporation “grading” neighborhoods based largely on their demographics. Neighborhoods that were home to minorities were marked in red and declared high-risk for mortgage lenders.

This led to real estate agents, lenders and community members alike working to prevent the movement of minorities into certain areas, out of a notion the area would otherwise lose value.

Redlining was prevalent in Racine. A project from a team of scholars across four universities created an interactive map (dsl.richmond.edu/panorama/redlining) of HOLC maps, allowing users to see how areas in their community were graded, as well as the clarifying remarks explaining the grade; Racine is included in the project.

“A foreign settlement, poor maintenance, railroad, and surrounded by factories in which these residents work. Some negroes. An undesirable area,” HOLC remarks state for one area in Racine.

While REU did remove the controversial Facebook post, Cruz cited discourse in the comment section as the reason why it was removed, not the statement that drew the backlash.

“Sadly, uncivil discourse occurred in response to the post — not unusual in these times where many people are embracing division instead of building understanding,” Cruz said in an email.