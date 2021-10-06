Oak Creek man stole $8K-plus from gambling machine at Market Basket in Portage, police say

A man has been arrested for stealing over $8,000 from a video gambling machine in Portage.

Jesse T. Starr, 29, Oak Creek is charged with theft between $5,000 and $10,000, a class H felony, and will have his initial appearance in front of Columbia County Judge Andrea Von Hoff on Oct. 13.

Starr was also charged with misdemeanor obstructing an officer and felony possession of burglarious tools.

According to the criminal complaint, Portage Police were called to the Market Basket and spoke with the owner. The witness told Portage Police Sgt. Duane Pixler a white male had broken into one of the video gambling machines on site.

The owner of the machine came into service the machine and noticed money was missing. Video from Market Basket shows a man committing the thefts over three days and there was $8,228 missing from the machine.

Portage police reviewed video from the Market Basket. They were shown three videos of the thefts. The first theft was May 28 around 9:21 p.m. The video allegedly shows a white man in a backward facing baseball hat tampering with the machine and able to reach inside the machine and grab a large amount of cash.

Then on May 30 and 31 the suspect entered the Market Basket and in similar fashion took cash from the machine. When the owner came to service the machine, the missing cash was noted and the victim said the thief must have used a kay or other instrument to access the cash.

During a traffic stop on July 13, a Columbia County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a car on U.S. Highway 22 just north of County Road B in the town of Lowville for having expired plates. Records showed the officer Starr faces charges of burglary and theft filed in other counties and Starr has an expired license.

The deputy called for the truck to be towed, but first a K-9 unit was brought on the scene to search the car. When Starr was told the officers would be doing a search, Starr allegedly used his key fob to lock the vehicle.

Starr was given multiple orders to comply with officers but would not. At one point he pulled away from an officer and was almost hit by a car on the side of the road. After Starr was secured, the sheriff’s deputy searched the car.

The complaint states, “Officers found numerous padlocks, other tool picks, power tools, multi tools, drill bits, (rotary) tool bits and wrenches located throughout the car.”

Officers also found a multi-pick tool kits suspected for unlocking doors, deadbolts and other types of locks. A total of $3,190 in cash was found in the vehicle and Starr had multiple receipts showing winning over $8,000 from Potawatomi Casino.

Following that arrest Portage Police compared Starr’s booking photo with the Market Basket video and the two matched, according to officers.

Online court records show Starr is no longer in custody in Columbia County.