Off the hook: power line opponents drop demands to inspect former regulator's phone

The nonprofit groups said they don’t have the resources to fight multiple law firms now representing Huebsch, the utilities and the PSC over discovery, the formal process for parties to review any evidence that will be presented in trial.

“Mr. Huebsch has already won his appeals,” they wrote in a brief to the court of appeals. “Not because he’s right on the merits—he isn’t—but because of the collective burden that he, the transmission companies, third-party executives and representatives of the transmission companies, and the PSC, represented by ten law firms and groups of attorneys, have imposed on non-profit DALC and WWF.”

At the request of the power line opponents, Frost on Friday withdrew his order compelling Huebsch to turn over his phone, prompting the court of appeals to dismiss Huebsch’s appeal as moot.

While Huebsch had sought an appeals court ruling on the underlying issue -- noting the likelihood he could be called to testify in court -- his attorney Ryan Walsh said they are “pleased” to see the subpoenas dropped and Frost’s order withdrawn.

“This result confirms that Plaintiffs' ‘bias’ claim is baseless,” Walsh wrote. “Mr. Huebsch shouldn't have to spend one additional minute responding to Plaintiffs’ allegations.”