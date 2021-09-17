Officer put on leave after video surfaces showing apparent sex in squad car, Madison police say

An officer has been put on administrative leave after a video surfaced online showing the officer “potentially engaged in sexual activity with another person inside a squad car,” Madison police said late Thursday night.

On Thursday shortly after 5 p.m., the Madison Police Department was made aware of the video circulating online, Lt. Michael Richardson said in a statement released shortly after 11 p.m.

The officer in the video has been identified by the department, but not named publicly, and the investigation is continuing, Richardson said.

“MPD is taking this matter very seriously and is committed to transparency and upholding the public's trust,” Richardson said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.