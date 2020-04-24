Officials investigating unusual fish kill in northeast Iowa

×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
MARQUETTE, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Department of Natural Resource is so far at a loss as to what caused an unusual fish kill that left hundreds of trout dead in a northeastern Iowa creek.
The kill, affecting nearly 1,000 fish, was reported Saturday night on Bloody Run Creek near Marquette in Clayton County, the Des Moines Register reported. The department said a pollutant in the water likely caused the fish kill, but investigators have not been able to determine the cause.
"When it comes to game fish, trout are worth a lot of money,” DNR environmental specialist Brett Meyers said. “We stock these northeast Iowa streams (with trout), so there’s a lot of resources that go into that.”
Farmers and property owners have been interviewed to help determine whether a chemical may have been discharged into the water. If a person or business is found responsible, criminal charges could be filed, Meyers said.
Investigators started out at a disadvantage because several hours passed between when the fish kill was reported and when officers arrived on the scene Sunday, Meyers said. That could have given a pollutant time to move downstream and escape detection.
THE GREAT RIVER-0201
A hummingbird sits among wild flowers in Wyalusing State Park near Bagley, Wisconsin August 8, 2017. The park contains 2600 acres which includes river wetlands, bluff-top forests, and is home to hundreds of species of plants and animals including 284 distinct bird species.
Kevin E. Schmidt
THE GREAT RIVER-0202
A hummingbird hovers near a feeder outside the park entrance office at Wyalusing State Park located south of Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin August 8, 2017.
Kevin E. Schmidt
THE GREAT RIVER-0203
A hummingbird sits on a feeder outside the park entrance office at Wyalusing State Park located south of Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin August 8, 2017.
Kevin E. Schmidt
THE GREAT RIVER-0204
A hummingbird sits on a feeder outside the park entrance office at Wyalusing State Park located south of Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin August 8, 2017.
Kevin E. Schmidt
THE GREAT RIVER-0205
Plant life in Wyalusing State Park is diverse, extraordinary, and colorful. Due to a wide range of topography, hundreds of species of trees, shrubs, grasses, flowers, and fungi can be found in the park.
Kevin E. Schmidt
THE GREAT RIVER-0206
Journeying from Green Bay via the Fox and Wisconsin rivers, the first Europeans to enter the area were Father Jacques Marquette and Louis Joliet. They recorded seeing the confluence of the Wisconsin and Mississippi Rivers on June 17, 1673.
Kevin E. Schmidt
THE GREAT RIVER-0207
The Wyalusing Walnut Forest and the Wyalusing Hardwoods Forest, are within park boundaries. Much of the Wyalusing forest is composed of white oak, maple, hickory, elm, ash, cherry, and other hardwood species.
Kevin E. Schmidt
THE GREAT RIVER-0208
It's just a 13-mile drive south from Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin to the Wyalusing State Park that covers the bluffs that overlook the confluence of the Wisconsin and Mississippi Rivers.
Kevin E. Schmidt
THE GREAT RIVER-0209
There are 14.2 miles of hiking trails through Wyalusing State Park that traverse some of the most beautiful scenery in Wisconsin. Trails offer a variety of terrain ranging from easy, moderate slopes to steep climbs with steps.
Kevin E. Schmidt
THE GREAT RIVER-0210
The 1.6 mile Sentinel Ridge Trail in Wyalusing State Park runs from Point Lookout to the boat landing. Midway along the trail is the Passenger Pigeon Monument and a series of nature labels describing the history of the park.
Kevin E. Schmidt
THE GREAT RIVER-0211
Bluff Trail in Wyalusing State Park is a short, scenic trail that begins at Point Lookout offers excellent scenery. This trail is currently open from Point Lookout to Treasure Cave. Hikers will pass through “The Keyhole” to reach the stairway to Treasure Cave, a small limestone cavern.
Kevin E. Schmidt
THE GREAT RIVER-0212
Bluff Trail in Wyalusing State Park is a short, scenic trail that begins at Point Lookout offers excellent scenery. This trail is currently open from Point Lookout to Treasure Cave. Hikers will pass through “The Keyhole” to reach the stairway to Treasure Cave, a small limestone cavern.
Kevin E. Schmidt
THE GREAT RIVER-0213
Besides McGregor and Marquette , Iowa multiple other locations can be seen from Point Lookout in Wyalusing State Park located north of Bagley, Wisconsin. Other areas in the park received names for the way they were used by the Native Americans. Signal Point was used for signal fires. Native American sentries used Point Lookout to keep watch on the rivers. Chert (flint) was gathered for arrowheads along what is now Flint Ledge Trail.
Kevin E. Schmidt
THE GREAT RIVER-0214
Beth Luchsinger from New Glarus, Wisconsin cleans-up around her camp-site before beginning her day as the June Campground Host at the Wyalusing State Park near Bagley, Wisconsin Thursday, June 8, 2017. Luchsinger who started coming to the park with her grandparents said, "I thought it would be a great way to spend part of my summers." Beth Luchsinger - County Board Supervisor 318 9th Ave New Glarus, WI 53574 Phone: 608.527.2089 Email:
Beth.Luchsinger@yahoo.com Green County Representative
Kevin E. Schmidt
THE GREAT RIVER-0215
During the month of June over the past nine-years State of Wisconsin Department of Administration retiree Beth Luchsinger from New Glarus, Wisconsin has volunteered as the Campground Host at the Wyalusing State Park near Bagley, Wisconsin. There is nothing routine about her work at the park she is constantly on-the-go, checking camp-sites, leading water trail excursions, shoeing away curious raccoons hiking along challenging trails and occasionally getting campers to shelter from passing storms. Beth Luchsinger - County Board Supervisor 318 9th Ave New Glarus, WI 53574 Phone: 608.527.2089 Email:
Beth.Luchsinger@yahoo.com Green County Representative
Kevin E. Schmidt
THE GREAT RIVER-0216
The Star Splitters Astronomy Club is a local non-profit group of astronomy enthusiasts who have partnered with Wyalusing State Park to share the wonders of the night sky with people of all ages. The group presents 1-hour astronomy programs from May through October on certain Saturday nights. If the skies are clear immediately following the program, telescopes will be set up for viewing actual celestial objects.
Kevin E. Schmidt
THE GREAT RIVER-0217
The Red Ochre Native Americans culture appeared around 1000 B.C. They were followed by the Hopewell Native Americans and the Effigy Mound builders. Archeologists have identified these groups were the builders of the many mounds on Sentinel Ridge, Spook Hill and other areas of in Wyalusing State Park.
Kevin E. Schmidt
THE GREAT RIVER-0218
Some land features in the park have been named for Native Americans of the region. Green Cloud Picnic Area is named for the Winnebago Chief who led the last band of Native Americans to camp in the park. Eagle Eye Bluff, Yellow Thunder Point, and Big Chief Bluff are colorful names that honor those people who lived here long ago.
Kevin E. Schmidt
THE GREAT RIVER-0219
The Wyalusing State Park near Bagley, Wisconsin was first named Nelson Dewey State Park and later changed to Wyalusing. Wyalusing is a Munsee-Delaware Native American word meaning “home of the warrior.” Since the original purchase, land has been added to the park with preservation of the unique area of Wisconsin as a primary goal. The park now encompasses 2674 acres.
Kevin E. Schmidt
THE GREAT RIVER-0220
News of mineral deposits, primarily lead, brought more people to the area. A man could literally “make a fortune overnight.” The early lead miners burrowed into hillsides searching for ore and used their “mines” for living quarters before more suitable housing was constructed. Because of this practice they were nicknamed “Badgers.” Thus the nickname for Wisconsin residents came to be. There were some mining ventures in Wyalusing State Park; however, none were known to be successful.
Kevin E. Schmidt
THE GREAT RIVER-0221
The Passenger Pigeon Monument located near the Sentinel Ridge Trail in Wyalusing State Park honors the extinct Passenger Pigeon. The pigeons were once the most abundant bird on earth, numbering in the billions. They were found only in eastern North America. By 1901, the only passenger pigeons still alive were in zoos. The last passenger pigeon, Martha, died in the Cincinnati Zoo on September 1, 1914.
Kevin E. Schmidt
THE GREAT RIVER-0222
A bronze plaque in Wyalusing State Park dedicated to the last Wisconsin Passenger Pigeon shot near Babcock in September of 1899.
Kevin E. Schmidt
THE GREAT RIVER-0223
Carl Mergen from Bloomington, Wisconsin enjoys the peaceful setting and his morning coffee near the Passenger Pigeon Monument overlooking the confluence of the Wisconsin and Mississippi Rivers in the Wyalusing State Park near Bagley, Wisconsin Thursday, June 8, 2017. "I've been camping here for years, even after my wife passed away in 2004." Mergen said. "Now my kids come, even the grandkids sometimes." Looking out over the river he takes a sip of coffee, "It's beautiful up here."
Kevin E. Schmidt
THE GREAT RIVER-0224
After a drive of nearly 100 miles Eric and Mary Hamburg of Baraboo with Bill and Jody Beers of Lodie, Wisconsin search through the upper branches of nearby trees surrounding the boat landing parking lot of Wyalusing State Park for the Cerulean Warbler which is unusual for this area. Pointing to the others in the group Mary Hamburg says' "They've all seen it, (referring to the Warbler) and we're not leaving until I do." The others chuckle as they continue looking through their binoculars. In about 90 minutes the group had seen 34 species of birds in the Park near Bagley, Wisconsin Thursday, June 8, 2017. According to Wisconsin eBird (
http://ebird.org) the parking lot is a great location to find birds in all seasons. "Be sure to spend some time walking around the parking lot as this is a great location to find birds in all seasons. In the spring and summer birders will find nesting Prothonotary Warblers, Bald Eagles, and Tree Swallows."
Kevin E. Schmidt
THE GREAT RIVER-0225
After about 15 minutes of careful listening and searching Eric Hamburg calmly leans over saying, "There it is," to his wife Mary Hamburg. Pointing to an upper portion of a nearby tree, sits a Cerulean Warbler. "I see it, I see it." Mary exclaims quietly. 20 minutes later the group climbed back in their car, heading to another location in search of other species of birds known to have been seen in the area according to reports on Wisconsin eBird (
http://ebird.org). In about 90 minutes the group had seen over 34 species of birds in the Wyalusing State Park near Bagley, Wisconsin Thursday, June 8, 2017.
Kevin E. Schmidt
THE GREAT RIVER-0226
Businesses next to the Bagley Post Office are seen on South Bagley Avenue in Wisconsin on Thursday, June 15, 2017.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
THE GREAT RIVER-0227
The Bagley Post Office is seen on South Bagley Avenue in Wisconsin on Thursday, June 15, 2017.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
THE GREAT RIVER-0228
Locally grown hanging basket flowers are seen for sale at The Farmacy in Bagley, Wisconsin, on Thursday, June 15, 2017. Joe Schafer and his wife, Donna, moved to town six years ago and started a produce stand behind their house as a hobby which has bloomed into a full-time job according to Schafer, providing produce and convenient essentials for travelers and locals alike.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
THE GREAT RIVER-0229
Joe Schafer works setting up displays at The Farmacy in Bagley, Wisconsin, on Thursday, June 15, 2017. Schafer and his wife, Donna, moved to town six years ago and started a produce stand behind their house as a hobby which has bloomed into a full-time job according to Schafer, providing produce and convenient essentials for travelers and locals alike.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
THE GREAT RIVER-023
Fresh asparagus is seen for sale at The Farmacy in Bagley, Wisconsin, on Thursday, June 15, 2017. Joe Schafer and his wife, Donna, moved to town six years ago and started a produce stand behind their house as a hobby which has bloomed into a full-time job according to Schafer, providing produce and convenient essentials for travelers and locals alike.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
THE GREAT RIVER-0231
Joe Schafer works setting up displays at The Farmacy in Bagley, Wisconsin, on Thursday, June 15, 2017. Schafer and his wife, Donna, moved to town six years ago and started a produce stand behind their house as a hobby which has bloomed into a full-time job according to Schafer, providing produce and convenient essentials for travelers and locals alike.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
THE GREAT RIVER-0232
Jerry Krohn of Baytown, Wisconsin and his daughter, Vicky, pull up to the dock after a day of fishing at Jay's Lake Recreation Area in Bagley, Wisconsin, on Thursday, June 15, 2017. The pair caught a handful of fish and were happy to enjoy what is a regular spot for Jerry for the first time of the year after the river began to return down to normal water levels after flooding.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
THE GREAT RIVER-0233
Jerry Krohn of Baytown, Wisconsin pulls his fishing boat up onto its trailer after his first trip out for the year with his daughter, Vicky, at Jay's Lake Recreation Area in Bagley, Wisconsin, on Thursday, June 15, 2017. The pair caught a handful of fish and were happy to enjoy what is a regular spot for Jerry for the first time of the year after the river began to return down to normal water levels after flooding.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
THE GREAT RIVER-0234
Jerry Krohn of Baytown, Wisconsin ropes his boat up onto its trailer at Jay's Lake Recreation Area in Bagley, Wisconsin, on Thursday, June 15, 2017. Krohn and his daughter caught a handful of fish and were happy to enjoy what is a regular spot for Jerry for the first time of the year after the river began to return down to normal water levels after flooding.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
THE GREAT RIVER-0235
An underpass to Jay's Lake Recreation Area is seen in Bagley, Wisconsin, on Thursday, June 15, 2017.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
THE GREAT RIVER-0236
Becky, left 11-month-old Wilson and Brian Berkan from Monona, Wisconsin paddle along the backwaters of the Mississippi River Tuesday June 27th, 2017. The couple have been camping/canoeing at Wyalusing State Park for the past four-years. "We always camp on the bluff." Becky said. "We started camping with Wilson when he was 6 months old and plan to continue to make Wyalusing a tradition every June."
Kevin E. Schmidt
THE GREAT RIVER-0237
Beth Luchsinger from New Glarus, Wisconsin leads a group of kayakers along the Glen Lake Canoe Trail through the Wood Yard Slough to the main channel of the Mississippi River near the Wyalusing State Park Thursday, June 27, 2017. Luchsinger serves as the Campground Host at the Wyalusing State Park near Bagley, Wisconsin during the month of June.
Kevin E. Schmidt
THE GREAT RIVER-0238
Kayakers and canoeists follow blue diamond shaped signs along the Glen Lake Canoe Trail through the Wood Yard Slough to the main channel of the Mississippi River near Wyalusing State Park.
Kevin E. Schmidt
THE GREAT RIVER-0239
While the main channel water is high kayakers and canoeists can find it difficult to navigate the Glen Lake Canoe Trail through the Wood Yard Slough near Wyalusing State Park.
Kevin E. Schmidt
THE GREAT RIVER-0240
Paddling into the confluence of the Wisconsin and Mississippi Rivers June 27, 2017.
Kevin E. Schmidt
THE GREAT RIVER-0242
Recent raccoon track are clearly visible across a sandbar on the main channel of the Mississippi River.
Kevin E. Schmidt
THE GREAT RIVER-0243
Our wood strip canoe rests on a sandbar along the main channel of the Mississippi River just south of Marquette, Iowa.
Kevin E. Schmidt
THE GREAT RIVER-0244
From the main channel of the Mississippi River looking up the Wisconsin River June 27, 2017.
Kevin E. Schmidt
THE GREAT RIVER-0245
A Bald Eagle prepares to land on a tree limb near the confluence of the Wisconsin and Mississippi Rivers June 27, 2017.
Kevin E. Schmidt
THE GREAT RIVER-0246
Kayakers and canoeists paddle along the Glen Lake Canoe Trail through the Wood Yard Slough near Wyalusing State Park June 27, 2017.
Kevin E. Schmidt
THE GREAT RIVER-0247
Mayflies hatch and mate above the backwaters of the Mississippi River. Adult mayflies spend 99 percent of their lives as nymphs on the water, being fed upon by other invertebrates, amphibians, reptiles, fish, birds and mammals. Minnesota Pollution Control Agency water quality expert Will Bouchard explains, “The larvae or nymphs spend a year burrowed in the sediments of the river and during this relatively long larval cycle they can be exposed to toxic chemicals in the sediment or low levels of dissolved oxygen. As a result, this mayfly can be a good indicator of water quality because these forms of pollution can kill the larvae.” Today, modern sewage treatment facilities and chemical disposal regulations have brought back mayfly populations. “The large swarms of mayflies emerging from the Mississippi River are an indication that the river has recovered considerably since the days when it was essentially an open sewer,” says Bouchard.
Kevin E. Schmidt
THE GREAT RIVER-0248
Pleasure craft cruise downstream from Marquette, Iowa on the Mississippi River.
Kevin E. Schmidt
THE GREAT RIVER-0249
The motorized vessel Sarah Hunter pushes barges upriver near the Pikes Peak State Park on the Mississippi River June 27, 2017.
Kevin E. Schmidt
THE GREAT RIVER-0250
The motorized vessel Sarah Hunter pushes barges upriver near the Pikes Peak State Park on the Mississippi River June 27, 2017.
Kevin E. Schmidt
THE GREAT RIVER-0251
The motorized vessel Sarah Hunter moves upriver to Marquette, Iowa on the Mississippi River June 27, 2017.
Kevin E. Schmidt
THE GREAT RIVER-0252
Accessible from the boat landing at Wyalusing State Park The Mississippi and Wisconsin river backwaters offer excellent fishing for panfish, bass, northern pike, and walleye.
Kevin E. Schmidt
THE GREAT RIVER-0253
Sunset over the tree topped bluffs along the Wisconsin River June 27, 2017.
Kevin E. Schmidt
THE GREAT RIVER-0254
Sunset over the tree topped bluffs along the Wisconsin River June 27, 2017.
Kevin E. Schmidt
THE GREAT RIVER-0255
Sunset over the tree topped bluffs along the Wisconsin River June 27, 2017.
Kevin E. Schmidt
THE GREAT RIVER-0256
Creeping bellflower (Campanula rapunculoides) dot the hillsides through Wyalusing State Park near Bagley, Wisconsin.
Kevin E. Schmidt
THE GREAT RIVER-0257
Sunset over the confluence of the Wisconsin and Mississippi Rivers June 27, 2017.
Kevin E. Schmidt
THE GREAT RIVER-0258
Sunset over the Mississippi River June 27, 2017 near Bagley, Wisconsin.
Kevin E. Schmidt
THE GREAT RIVER-0259
Sunset over the tree topped bluffs in Wyalusing State Park June 27, 2017.
THE GREAT RIVER-0261
Hummingbird feeders are seen through the park ranger office window at Wyalusing State Park in Bagley, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, June 27, 2017.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
THE GREAT RIVER-0262
A river trial marker marks the end of the canoe area on the Mississippi River backwaters near Bagley, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, June 27, 2017.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
THE GREAT RIVER-0263
A handmade wood canoe is seen beached for rest on an island along the Mississippi River near Bagley, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, June 27, 2017. on Tuesday, June 27, 2017.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
THE GREAT RIVER-0264
A pair of drowned eggs are seen in the sand beneath the Mississippi River near Bagley, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, June 27, 2017.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
THE GREAT RIVER-0265
A drowned egg is seen pulled from the sand beneath the Mississippi River near Bagley, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, June 27, 2017.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
THE GREAT RIVER-0266
A barge makes its way down the main channel of the Mississippi River near Bagley, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, June 27, 2017.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
THE GREAT RIVER-0267
A buoy marker is seen marking the main channel of the Mississippi River near Bagley, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, June 27, 2017.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
THE GREAT RIVER-0268
The upturned root system of a tree is seen as the Mississippi River is in flood stage near Bagley, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, June 27, 2017.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
THE GREAT RIVER-0269
A river trail marker is seen guiding paddlers along the backwaters of the Mississippi River near Bagley, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, June 27, 2017.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
THE GREAT RIVER-0270
The flooded backwaters of the Mississippi River are seen near Bagley, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, June 27, 2017.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
THE GREAT RIVER-0271
A swarm of mayflies are seen over the Mississippi River backwaters near Bagley, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, June 27, 2017.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
THE GREAT RIVER-0272
The tree line along the edge of a bluff at Wyalusing State Park in Bagley, Wisconsin, is seen near dusk on Tuesday, June 27, 2017.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
THE GREAT RIVER-0273
A view of the Wisconsin River near its junction with the Mississippi River is seen from one of the campsites at Wyalusing State Park in Bagley, Wisconsin, is seen on Tuesday, June 27, 2017.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
THE GREAT RIVER-0274
Train cars are seen traveling down a tine over the Wisconsin River from Wyalusing State Park in Bagley, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, June 27, 2017.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
THE GREAT RIVER-0275
A picnic table is seen near informational placards at a lookout point at Wyalusing State Park in Bagley, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, June 27, 2017.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
THE GREAT RIVER-0276
The sun sets over the Prairie du Chien Municipal Airport as seen from a campfire at Wyalusing State Park in Bagley, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, June 27, 2017.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
THE GREAT RIVER-0277
The sunrise brings storm clouds across Wyalusing State Park June 27, 2017.
Kevin E. Schmidt
THE GREAT RIVER-0278
The sun peaks across the horizon at Wyalusing State Park June 28, 2017.
Kevin E. Schmidt
THE GREAT RIVER-0279
The sunrise disappears behind storm clouds at Wyalusing State Park June 28, 2017.
Kevin E. Schmidt
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!