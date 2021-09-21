Ojibwe tribes sue Wisconsin over wolf hunt, claim treaty violations

Six Native American tribes have sued the state of Wisconsin over its planned wolf hunt.

The tribes claim the state’s Department of Natural Resources policy board violated the tribe’s treaty rights and have asked a federal court to block the planned Nov. 6 hunting season for gray wolves.

In a complaint filed Tuesday, the tribes say the Natural Resources Board “knowingly discriminated against the Ojibwe Tribes by acting to nullify their share,” failed to use “sound biological principles” in establishing the quota and are managing wolf hunting in a way that violates treaties of 1837 and 1842.

The board approved a quota of 300 wolves for the fall hunt, more than twice the number recommended by DNR wildlife officials.

Despite the tribes’ efforts to protect their half of the wolves in the ceded territories of northern Wisconsin during a court-ordered February season, hunters killed at least 218 wolves, exceeding both the state and tribal quotas.

The lawsuit was filed by Earthjustice on behalf of the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians, Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians, Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians, the Sokaogon Chippewa Community, and St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin.

Last month, a coalition of wildlife advocacy groups sued to stop Wisconsin's wolf hunt this fall and void a state law mandating annual hunts, arguing that the statutes don't give wildlife managers any leeway to consider population estimates.

A law passed in 2011 requires the state to allow hunting from November through February whenever the gray wolf is not on the federal endangered species list.

The Fish and Wildlife Service removed them from the list in January.

The DNR was preparing to hold a hunt beginning in November 2021, but a hunter advocacy group sued, and a Jefferson County judge ordered the department to hold a season in the final days of February, later than any previously sanctioned hunt.

Hunters killed 218 in just three days, blowing past the state's quota of 119, and the DNR estimates another 33 were killed last year by vehicles, depredation control or poaching.

This story will be updated.

