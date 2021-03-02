Omaha mom's gut-wrenching, gut-busting obit of her husband resonates with online readers

“When he got sick, it was gut-wrenching for everyone but Eric,” Crystal said. “He never complained about it. He went through life just like, ‘Hey, nothing’s wrong with me.’”

In the obituary, Crystal wrote, “Eric hated sad stories, beets, romantic comedies, a snow packed driveway and turning off the garage light. That’s it. Eric was content with most everything else.”

Crystal said Eric was a devoted father and husband who treated her like a queen and loved her unconditionally.

When his wife’s career started to take off, Eric jumped into the role of “Super Dad,” shuffling the kids to day care and school and taking care of things around the house. As parents, Crystal said, she doled out the love and Eric built the structure. It was the perfect balance, she said.

The couple’s three children — Amelia, now 11; Violet, 9; and Benjamin, 5 — were “his whole world,” said Eric’s sister, Jessica Sauser. Seeing her brother become a dad made her proud.

“He would just beam when he’d be around them,” Jessica said.

Eric was always the life of the party, his wife and sister said. And he wanted to take care of and help others.