'On cloud nine': UW-Madison student Grace Stanke crowned Miss America 2023

A day after being crowned Miss America 2023 Thursday night at a Connecticut resort, UW-Madison student Grace Stanke said she was "kind of on cloud nine right now."

Speaking by phone from the Mohegan Sun Casino and Resort in Uncasville, Connecticut, where the competition was held, Stanke said she approached the contest like an athlete competing in the Olympics.

"Going into it, I had that in my head thinking I have the potential to be Miss America, but there was no indication that I would be specifically chosen," Stanke said.

Stanke, 20, a senior studying nuclear engineering, said she was considering a job out West at a nuclear power plant, working in the electricity generation industry.

"But currently my job is Miss America," she said. "I'm so excited to serve as Miss America because this is what I'm doing for the next year."

Stanke, who is from Wausau and was crowned Miss Wisconsin 2022 in June, said serving as Miss America will push back her graduation. What comes next "is to be determined in 12 months."

Emma Broyles, Miss America 2022, crowned Stanke at the competition, which was streamed on PageantsLive. Stanke's victory comes with a $50,000 scholarship and a yearlong reign.

Stanke is the third woman from Wisconsin to be crowned Miss America. Laura Kaeppeler of Kenosha was crowned in 2012, and Terry Meeuwsen of De Pere won the 1973 title in September 1972.

During the competition, Stanke talked about the potential of nuclear engineering and performed “Storm,” a selection from the Summer movement of Vivaldi’s "Four Seasons," on violin.

She served as Miss Madison for two years at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and went on to place in the top 10 at Miss Wisconsin before returning to the stage and becoming Miss Wisconsin this year.

"It's an incredible honor to represent this organization that is changing my life and changing women's lives all across the country," Stanke said Friday.

Stanke said in her six years of involvement in the Miss America organization, she's earned almost $70,000 in scholarships. She said the organization awards $5 million a year to candidates from across the country.

"That truly speaks to the character of the organization, how we promote education, and how we are continuing to change women's lives and prepare great women for the world," she said.

A spokesperson for the competition said Stanke is the first nuclear engineer to become Miss America.

Said Stanke, "I'm excited to represent a group of diverse women that competed at the Miss America competition this year. We have future trauma surgeons, we have future attorneys and current attorneys, and we have performing arts specialists and so many incredible women across the country."

She said she's one of only a handful of female students in her classes at UW and sees part of her role as Miss America as talking to young women interested in the STEM field and helping them advance.

Her other mission as Miss America, she said, is to promote clean energy and talk about bringing nuclear energy into people's homes, "and then say, 'This is a part of your daily life already and here's how you can continue to reduce your energy consumption and promote the clean energy movement in our daily lives as human beings.' "

She said that nuclear energy has an undeserved reputation as being unsafe. "But it is one of the safest industries that we have in terms of electricity production, and I'm so excited to be a part of it."

In terms of missing school during the competition, Stanke said she's part of a great department and has a great support system at UW-Madison. "They're able to be flexible with me, so we make it work. A Miss America has to be flexible and adaptable, and that's what I am."

The Tribune News Service contributed to this report.

