On day of his arrest, Chandler Halderson went door to door looking for security video

Hours before he was arrested for allegedly lying to police about his parents' disappearance, accused murderer Chandler Halderson went door to door in his Windsor neighborhood asking if neighbors had any outdoor video surveillance of the previous days.

Prosecutors spent most of Tuesday and all of Wednesday laying the foundation for their theory of how Halderson killed his parents, Bart and Krista, and his efforts to cover it up.

Witnesses including longtime friends of the family, neighbors and Bart's brother, Brett, described Krista as doting and her and Bart as too responsible to have gone on a trip without telling anyone, as Chandler alleged. Bart, a certified public accountant, would not have taken a large amount of cash with them, possibly to gamble, as Chandler reportedly suggested, witnesses testified. And while Chandler told people his parents also took a lot of alcohol with them, neither were heavy drinkers, witnesses said.

Bart, 50, and Krista, 53, were found mutilated and their body parts spread around rural Dane County and southern Wisconsin. Prosecutors say Chandler killed them both after Bart discovered his son had been lying for years about going to school and having a job.

Several of the 29 people called to the stand over the two days described Chandler as nervous, awkward, distracted and "emotionally flat" in his interactions with them in the days after the murders, including when he visited several neighbors on the morning of July 8 — the day he was arrested — to ask whether they had surveillance video showing his street.

"It's almost feeling like you have to think how to act," Hanna Hilgendorf said of Chandler's demeanor when she and her sister — longtime friends of the family — went to visit him on July 7.

Prosecutors also showed a compilation of security footage taken from a home near the Haldersons in which the family's Subaru can be seen leaving and returning multiple times between July 1 and July 7. Prosecutors contend that Chandler only decided to distribute his parents remains around southern Wisconsin after failing to burn them in the fireplace.

Chandler Halderson is charged with two counts each of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, hiding a corpse and falsifying information about a missing person.

The trial continues today and is expected to last about two more weeks.

