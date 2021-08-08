One injured in shooting at Kalahari Resort

LAKE DELTON -- One person received non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting at Kalahari Resort early Sunday, according to a news release from Lake Delton Police Chief Daniel Hardman.

A gunshot victim in the resort parking lot was reported to the police shortly after 12:30 a.m. Dells-Delton EMS treated the gunshot wound and transported the victim from the scene with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

The shooting started as a “domestic disturbance” and poses no danger to the public, it said. All involved parties were located at the scene.

The Lake Delton Police Department is investigating the incident and will not release any more information “pending the outcome of that investigation,” the release said.

Dells-Delton EMS, the Sauk County Sheriff’s Department, Wisconsin State Patrol and Wisconsin Dells Police Department assisted in the response.

