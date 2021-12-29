One-mile area of Dodge County evacuated after "significant" natural gas leak, authorities say

A 1-mile area of Dodge County was evacuated on Wednesday after a car crash damaged a natural gas pipe and caused "a significant leak of natural gas," the Dodge County Sheriff's Office said.

The gas leak prompted natural gas and electricity shut-offs for Juneau, about 1 mile south of the incident, said Sheriff Dale Schmidt. Electricity was quickly restored, though natural gas connections could be shut off overnight.

A traffic crash about 2:30 p.m. on Highway 26 near the Dodge County Airport damaged an above-ground natural gas pipe and caused the leak, Schmidt said.

A warming shelter was available at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 950 Washington St. in Horicon, Schmidt said. The warming shelter will be open until at least 7:30 p.m. and officials will later decide if it needs to be open longer.

Long-term road closures in and around Juneau are also expected because of the leak, Schmidt said.

