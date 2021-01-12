One search, two boys found: The Missouri Miracle 14 years ago

Devlin kept Shawn tied up for a month in his Kirkwood apartment. At one point, he tried to strangle the boy but stopped after Shawn promised he would never tell anyone.

For the next four years, with Shawn believing his family would be harmed if he fled, the two lived alternately as father and son or just family friends.

Devlin eventually let Shawn hang out with buddies, get a cellphone and go on dates. He didn’t go to school. Shawn said nothing, and nobody in Kirkwood noticed he was the missing boy from Richwoods, 50 miles away. Inside the apartment was a child’s hell of sexual abuse.

His parents created the Shawn Hornbeck Foundation to help search for missing children. On Oct. 6, 2006, the fourth anniversary of their son’s disappearance, they circulated a computer-generated photo of what an older Shawn might look like.

Devlin would later tell FBI agents that he began looking for another boy because Shawn was “getting too old.” That led him on Jan. 8, 2007, to Beaufort, in western Franklin County, where he kidnapped Ben Ownby from the bus stop. Shawn was with him in the pickup.

Mitchell, a truck enthusiast who happened to be nearby, got a good look at the 1991 Nissan, giving Toelke and the FBI a solid lead.