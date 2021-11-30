Oneida Nation to offer sports betting at main casino in Green Bay starting this week

ONEIDA — The Oneida Nation will legally offer sports betting beginning this week, the first time such wagering has been allowed in Wisconsin.

Sports betting is the result of a new gaming compact amendment with the state that allows "event wagering." Than can include betting on sports and events such as nationally televised award shows, professional sports league drafts and professional games, including football, basketball and baseball.

Gamblers at the Oneida casino in Green Bay will be able to bet on professional sports, including the state's three professional sports teams: the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Bucks and Milwaukee Brewers. Wagering on college athletics is allowed, excluding Wisconsin teams. Wagers on events involving children also are now allowed.

The Oneida Nation will hold a ceremony Tuesday at its main casino near Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport to mark the occasion, Press-Gazette Media reported.

"Sports betting is nothing new here in Wisconsin, but legal betting is new," said Louise Cornelius, Oneida Nation gaming general manager. "We hope to provide an environment for our clientele that is clean and up-to-date with the best technology possible."

The Oneida Nation said sports betting will be available first at its main casino, and soon after at all the tribe's casinos and additional properties.

Bettors will be able to make wagers using mobile device at Oneida locations or at dedicated kiosks at the main casino.

Sports betting will not be allowed off Oneida property, as it is via mobile devices for approved sports betting providers in states that include Iowa, Illinois and Indiana. For example, someone with a Fan Duel account from the Diamond Jo Casino in Dubuque can bet throughout Iowa with their account on a mobile device.

A recent study by the New American Gaming Association found that customers are moving away from illegal bookies toward legal options that are becoming available in more states.

Potawatomi officials, who operate a casino in Milwaukee, have said they plan to seek a similar compact amendment with the state.

"The Potawatomi look forward to bringing sports betting to Milwaukee in the future," its statement read.

Officials from the other nine tribal nations in Wisconsin that operate casinos have not announced any sports betting plans.

After a 2018 U.S. Supreme Court ruling, an increasing number of states — including Iowa, Illinois and Indiana — legalized sports betting.

Wisconsin has not done so, although some lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have expressed support.

It would first need to be approved by the Assembly and Senate in two consecutive sessions and would then need to be approved in a statewide referendum in order to change the state’s constitution.

Sports betting hasn’t been a significant source of new revenue for the states that have approved it.

In Nevada, for example, just $20 million in tax revenue was raised in 2018 from $300 million in revenue generated from $5 billion in bets, the Reference Bureau report stated. Mississippi and Pennsylvania have brought in half of what they expected, while Rhode Island and West Virginia have brought in even less, according to the report.

