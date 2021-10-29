Online mapping tool aims to pinpoint environmental inequities

Gov. Tony Evers’ administration is developing a mapping system to help policymakers pinpoint communities most affected by climate change and other environmental impacts.

A joint effort by the departments of Administration (DOA), Health Services (DHS), and Natural Resources (DNR), along with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC), the Wisconsin Environmental Equity Tool will pull together data into an interactive online tool.

The goal is to help identify areas where pollution as well as flooding, heat and other impacts of a warming climate are most severe and ensure that the negative effects of policies and actions don’t fall only on certain people -- a concept known as environmental justice.

“We cannot ignore the role environmental justice plays in building a state where every family in every zip code can be successful,” Evers said in a statement announcing the project. “We can do better, and we want everyone to be a part of our work to better understand and address the environmental and health inequities facing Wisconsinites every day and build a healthier, more equitable future for our state.”

The project is in response to a recommendation by the governor’s Blue Ribbon Commission on Rural Prosperity, which reported that climate change “disproportionately impacts historically marginalized or underserved communities, including communities that are economically stressed and communities of color.”

David Callender, a spokesman for the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, said the tool will combine information spread across state agencies.

“Everybody has their own databases,” Callender said. “What we’re hoping is to take all of that data as overlays -- and really be able to identify all of these crosstabs in a comprehensive way that is easy to use.”

Environmental activists have greeted the news with a mix of appreciation and skepticism.

“We now understand communities of color and low-income communities bear disproportionate health risks,” said Jorge Roman-Romero, an attorney with Midwest Environmental Advocates who focuses on environmental justice. “That’s well established.”

Roman-Romero said data collection and analysis is necessary to incorporate environmental justice into decision making, but that alone won’t be enough.

“We also understand that both data and action are important,” Roman-Romero said.

Maria Powell, founder of the Midwest Environmental Justice Organization, was more blunt, saying those in power have ignored environmental injustice for decades.

“These sophisticated ‘equity tools’ don't do anything in and of themselves, if government agencies don't follow their own laws, don't properly investigate toxic pollution and clean it up, and don't prevent exposures to the most vulnerable people,” Powell said. “We can talk and talk and talk about it, and write report after report, but it doesn't change any realities on the ground.”

Marcy West, director of the state’s Office of Rural Prosperity, acknowledged that environmental inequities are well documented but said the tool will pull together data to support those real-life stories.

“I don’t know that we’ve been able to visualize it before,” West said. “Connecting those dots … is really what we’re going for.”

In an effort to reflect those real-world experiences of underserved communities, the state will hold a series of online public listening sessions next month. Spanish and Hmong language interpreters are available by request.

West said she hopes to launch the tool by the middle of next year, though she stresses it will continue to evolve.

“The beauty of it is you can keep adding layers to it as data comes in,” West said. “Maybe air quality improves if we do certain things. It’s a look back to say we did something right.”

Have your say Wisconsin officials will hold three online listening sessions next month on plans to develop an interactive tool to pinpoint communities suffering disproportionate impacts of environmental harm: • Nov. 2, 7 p.m. • Nov. 4, 4:30 p.m. • Nov. 6, 10 a.m. Visit go.madison.com/weet to register or find links to the sessions. Registration is encouraged but not required. Hmong and Spanish language interpretation available by request. The public can also provide input through an online survey.

