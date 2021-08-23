Opponents vow to fight Superior gas plant after Minnesota appeals court upholds approval

Opponents are vowing to continue fighting plans to build a $700 million natural gas plant in Superior after a Minnesota court upheld approval of financial agreements.

La Crosse-based Dairyland Power Cooperative has proposed to build the 625-megawatt Nemadji Trail Energy Center in partnership with Duluth-based Minnesota Power as both utilities seek to replace aging coal-fired plants.

Environmentalists, along with consumer advocates in Minnesota, have opposed the plan, which they say will result in unneeded costs and harmful greenhouse gas emissions.

Earlier this year the Minnesota Supreme Court ruled that state utility regulators do not have the authority to consider the environmental impact of a plant built in another state.

But the high court sent the case back to the court of appeals to resolve a secondary issue of whether there was evidence to support the decision to allow Minnesota Power to create a Wisconsin subsidiary to own half the plant.