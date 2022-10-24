Oregon rocked by recent incidents, but 'we're resilient and we're a close-knit community'

OREGON — Residents of the cul-de-sac near where a Dane County Sheriff's deputy shot and killed someone Sunday afternoon said Monday that they're trying to make sense of a sad situation.

"Even though we're eager to understand, I don't look at this from a crime perspective," said Shelley Bauer. "I take a more humanitarian perspective, and I just think about the impact that this young man's life appeared to be disrupted in some way, maybe at an early age, I don't know. We'll never know his story."

The shooting, which came two days after a house exploded just blocks away, has shaken residents, anxious to learn more from authorities about what happened or whether the incidents — and an armed robbery that occurred on the same block as the explosion two days before that — are in any way connected.

Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett took no questions about the shooting after making a brief statement Sunday, saying that the investigation was now in the hands of the state Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation. It's the second time a Dane County Sheriff's deputy has shot and killed a suspect in just over two weeks.

In his statement Sunday, Barrett said the Sheriff's Office received a 911 call at about 11 a.m. that day about a weapons violation on Jefferson Street, and deputies and assisting agencies began searching for a person in the area.

The suspect, who was alleged to have committed "several weapons violations" in recent days, was believed to be in the 5200 block of Highway CC, according to the DOJ.

Officials set up a perimeter in the area, and the suspect ran, the DOJ said. A deputy made contact with the suspect at about 3:15 p.m. and shot the person, who died at the scene.

Authorities have not released the name of the person killed, or that of the deputy. Those who live where the shooting happened described the person as a young man.

Bauer said she was saddened about the loss of life and for the way the shooting will affect the deputy.

"But we're resilient and we're a close-knit community," she said, noting that neighbors had a potluck gathering the night before the shooting. "I think to help ensure that we are still human beings that are connected to one another and we care about each other and we'll walk through this and move forward and just give some hope to the people who were more seriously impacted."

Lori Benning, whose house is in front of where the shooting took place in the 200 block of Eagle Drive, said law enforcement stayed on the scene until about 10 p.m. "I think Dane County was very responsible in their process. They were very thoughtful about us as neighbors. They did the best job that they were equipped to do."

"We were commenting that it's not like TV where it's over in an hour," she said. "They were here a long time."

Law enforcement blocked off the entrance to the neighborhood at Eagle Drive with police tape and squad cars. Bauer said residents on the street were displaced and a little disrupted, and police made sure they were doing OK, too.

Police haven't said if the shooting or the explosion and armed robbery, which both happened in the 800 block of Oregon Parks Avenue, are connected.

Benning said she wasn't at home during the shooting, but was for the explosion, which she said shook the windows in her home.

The explosion at 846 Oregon Parks Ave. Friday morning destroyed a duplex under construction and severely damaged a neighboring duplex. No one was injured in the blast and subsequent fire that displaced two families living in the duplex next door.