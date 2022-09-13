Oregon woman charged in hit-and-run death of bicyclist in Missouri

A woman from Dane County was charged Tuesday in Missouri with causing the traffic death of a man who was riding a bicycle when he was struck by a car, according to court documents filed in Kansas City.

Kyrie H. Fields, 27, of Oregon, who was charged Tuesday with leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in death, told investigators she was high on Percocet on Aug. 27 and took her eyes off the road when she struck the bicyclist in Kansas City, according to court documents and the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office.

Police used vehicle parts left behind at the scene to determine that a white Acura MDX made between 2017 and 2020 was involved in the crash, which happened about 6:16 a.m. The day after the crash, the car was burned, but police were still able to match the parts they found to the burned car. They later learned Fields was driving the car, court documents state.

The crash killed Charles D. Criniere, 43, of Kansas City, a middle school math teacher who was the father of 10 children.

In addition to the charge of leaving the scene, Fields also faces a charge of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle. Each of the charges is a felony carrying a term of one to seven years in prison.

Bond was set at $100,000 during a court appearance Tuesday in Kansas City, according to online court records.

According to a probable cause statement filed Tuesday with a criminal complaint:

The crash happened near Longview Lake, at View High Drive and Longview Road in Kansas City.

Police learned that a burned white Acura MDX was found in Grandview, Missouri, about eight miles from the crash scene. Investigators learned it had been towed to Grandview from a home in Lee's Summit, Missouri, after the persons who claimed to be the car's owners said it had struck a deer.

The resident of the home in Lee's Summit told police Fields had driven the Acura to the home with another person and said she had struck a deer and needed to put the car in his garage. A tow truck was later ordered and dropped the car off in Grandview. A man was later seen setting the car on fire.

The Lee's Summit resident told police he had text messages and phone calls between his phone and Fields' phone, including a phone call just before and after the crash. Another witness verified that Fields was driving the Acura at the time of the crash.

Fields was arrested on Monday. In an interview with police, she admitted she was driving the Acura and said her boyfriend was in the passenger seat.

Fields told police she assumed the car, which she had been driving for a few months, was a stolen car. Fields was driving it with a suspended license and no insurance.

Before the crash, Fields told police, she had texted a friend and said she was on her way over. That was when she took her eyes off the road and struck Criniere, she told police.

Fields told police she drove the car to her friend's home and put it in the garage, where friends cleaned it. She said she took more Percocet once she was there and does not remember calling a tow truck or talking to the tow truck driver. She said she was not sure who burned the car.