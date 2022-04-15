 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oshkosh woman who tried to hire hit man to kill ex-boyfriend gets 7 1/2 years in prison

OSHKOSH — A judge has sentenced an Oshkosh woman accused of trying to hire a hit man to kill her ex-boyfriend to 7 1/2 years in prison.

WLUK-TV reported Winnebago County Circuit Judge John Jorgensen sentenced 39-year-old Melissa Smith on Thursday. She pleaded no contest in January to solicitation of first-degree homicide.

According to the criminal complaint, Smith was upset with her ex-boyfriend who told police about her drug dealing. The complaint did not identify the ex-boyfriend by name. Police recorded her offering an informant $500 or forgiving a $520 debt the informant owed her in exchange for killing the ex-boyfriend.

Smith told Jorgenson during sentencing that she isn't the "monster" society makes her out to be and she lost herself in drugs.

