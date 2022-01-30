Over 30 people saw Beloit High School shooting, police say

And on Wednesday afternoon, a 31-year-old woman was shot and killed in a domestic incident in Beloit. Police arrested Anthony D. Richmond as the primary suspect in that homicide.

The 19-year-old shot at Beloit High School on Saturday was attending the basketball game, Sayles said on Sunday.

"Unfortunately some things unfolded that night where he subsequently lost his life," Sayles remarked.

Madison School District officials do not believe any Madison students were in the parking lot at the time of the shooting, spokesperson Tim LeMonds said on Saturday. The La Follette team was kept in the locker room on a lockdown for about 10 minutes while police responded to the shooting.

Beloit police asked anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact 608-364-6823.