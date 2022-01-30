Over 30 people saw Beloit High School shooting, police say

Over thirty people witnessed a shooting that left a 19-year-old man dead in the parking lot of Beloit Memorial High School Saturday night, Beloit police said.
Eyewitnesses are refusing to cooperate with police as they investigate the killing of the man in the school's front parking lot after a basketball game between Beloit and Madison La Follette, Police Chief Andre Sayles said at a press conference Sunday morning. No suspects have been taken into custody.
"My department and myself have grown tired of the people who are refusing to talk to us," Sayles said. "It is absolutely ridiculous that we have thirty to forty people who witnessed a young man lose his life and refuse to talk to us."
The victim, a former Beloit student, was shot at 8:55 p.m. though had been taken to a local hospital by the time officers arrived at the scene, Sayles said. The 19-year-old later died at the hospital.
No "active students" at the school were involved in the shooting, Sayles said.
People are also reading…
The killing was Beloit's second homicide on Saturday and the third in the city since Wednesday. The killings are unrelated and were committed by different people, police said.
On Saturday morning around 7:10 a.m., a woman was found stabbed to death in the 1400 block of Clary Street in Beloit. Police have not yet arrested a suspect in that homicide.
And on Wednesday afternoon, a 31-year-old woman was shot and killed in a domestic incident in Beloit. Police arrested Anthony D. Richmond as the primary suspect in that homicide.
The 19-year-old shot at Beloit High School on Saturday was attending the basketball game, Sayles said on Sunday.
"Unfortunately some things unfolded that night where he subsequently lost his life," Sayles remarked.
Madison School District officials do not believe any Madison students were in the parking lot at the time of the shooting, spokesperson Tim LeMonds said on Saturday. The La Follette team was kept in the locker room on a lockdown for about 10 minutes while police responded to the shooting.
Beloit police asked anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact 608-364-6823.