A Lancaster man faces a third offense of OWI after a single-vehicle rollover crash in Grant County on Friday that sent him to a hospital, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported.

At about 4:25 p.m. Friday, Ryan J. Udelhofen, 35, was driving a 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser east on Highway 133 near Elmdale Road in the town of Waterloo when he entered a corner at high speed and lost control, Sheriff Nate Dreckman said in a statement.

Udelhofen entered the gravel on the south side of the road before overcorrecting, crossing into oncoming traffic and entering the ditch on the north side, where he hit the embankment and the vehicle rolled, ejecting him, Dreckman said.

Udelhofen was taken by ambulance to Grant Regional Medical Center and he faces a tentative charge of third offense operating while intoxicated, Dreckman said.

